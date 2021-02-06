Turkish President Erdogan says political opponents behind student protests, Middle East News & Top Stories





ISTANBUL (AFP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday (February 5) accused his political opponents of being behind a month of student protests that have shaken his 18-year reign. Erdogan launched daily verbal attacks against the protests which have grown and resulted in hundreds of arrests this week. Most of the detainees have been released, but the crackdown has hampered Erdogan’s interim efforts to improve Turkey’s relations with Western allies amid serious economic problems in his country. The protest movement started when Erdogan decided to appoint a party loyalist as rector of Istanbul Bogazici’s university elite earlier this year. But it has since broadened to include support from some leftist political forces and unions. The LGBT debate was plunged into the center of the political storm when Erdogan lashed out at students for hanging a work of art near the rector’s office depicting the movement’s rainbow flags at the holiest site of Islam, Mecca. Erdogan said the rallies which saw dozens of people arrested Thursday in Istanbul and other major cities were not led by students but by illegal Kurdish militants “in the mountains” and “some academics”. “The events in Bogazici are not related to our students there,” Erdogan said after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul. “Politics are leading the way there,” he said. “We will not allow the children there to be ‘sold’ to terrorist organizations.” Erdogan’s remark on Wednesday saying “there is no such thing” as the LGBT movement in Turkey drew sharp rebuke from the United States and the European Union. Washington has said it “strongly condemns anti-LGBTQIA rhetoric” and Brussels has said “the hate speech displayed by senior officials … is unacceptable”. But Erdogan held on Friday. “Don’t pay attention to what these lesbians say,” he told a group of supporters while promoting traditional family values ​​later in the day. He added that his Western critics had their own domestic issues to deal with. “Are you not ashamed of what happened after the election?” Erdogan asked in comments to the United States. “We don’t have such problems here,” Erdogan said.







