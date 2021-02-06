Sasse ignites GOP with anti-Trump video





Her video ricocheted through the Republican universe Thursday night and Friday not because she criticized Trump as Sasse and other traditionalists have been before, but because she so directly challenged Trump’s most ardent supporters. .

They form a massive base of Republican voters, which scares many party officials. On the eve of Trump’s second impeachment trial and even with former GOP presidents’ poll numbers declining slightly, Sasse remains an exception in his willingness to speak out against the president’s false statements and other actions. This makes him a study in contrast to pro-Trumpers like the senses. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, two other GOP presidential candidates who led Senate objections to Joe Biden’s victory.

With his flawless video, the senator from one of the country’s redder states is testing the limits of ever-Trumpism in a post-Trump world.

He’s the first guy to take on his own party’s grassroots activists in his own state, said Mike Madrid, a Republican strategist who worked to defeat Trump last year.

The Sasses video, he said, was a glass of cold water on people’s faces, saying “the fever is breaking”.

The video took the form of a candid response to members of the Nebraska Republican Partys State Central Committee, who censored Sasse in 2016 for his insufficient support for Trump and are considering several steps to censor him again later this this month.

His act of defiance was long in coming. Beginning in November, Sasse sharply criticized Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election results. Last month, he called Hawleys’ objection to Bidens Electoral College’s certification of victory really stupid. In a Wall Street Journal editorial on the morning of the deadly riot on Capitol Hill, he lamented a society-wide addiction to crack that treats politics as blood sport. And in the aftermath of the insurgency, he put the blame squarely on Trump.

The result for Sasse as Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and other Republicans who have criticized the president has been a violent attack from the base. Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said the party received eight separate resolutions to censor Sasse and responded to thousands of phone calls, emails and other messages expressing frustration with Sasse since his vote last week to allow the impeachment trial of Trumps to Avance.

At State Party offices, Hamilton said: “Our phone exploded.

Noting that Trump approved Sasses’ candidacy for re-election despite their differences, Bruce Desautels, chairman of the Hitchcock County GOP, said Sasse stabbed the president in the back.

The man is one of the most condescending, arrogant and narcissistic individuals I have ever had the misfortune to face, to meet, said Desautels, whose county party is holding an emergency meeting on Saturday to consider a resolution to censor Sasse. He doesn’t represent Republican values, as far as I’m concerned.

In response to the discussion of censorship, Sasse began composing a post, as he often does, on a stack of 3-by-5-inch index cards, according to an adviser. And when it came time to film, his media consultant, Fred Davis, told him that he told him he would have increased Hollywood a bit, or at least varied the angle of the shot.

Sasse didn’t want that. Instead, according to the adviser, he visited a Washington studio Thursday, sat in front of a single camera on a tripod, and spoke to her directly for just over five minutes.

He wrote it and rewrote it and rewrote it, Davis said. He really thought about it.

Acknowledging that Sasses’ decision not to overproduce the video was the correct one, Davis said, it’s just honest. He has no fulfillment. He just tells you what he thinks.

The political peril of Sasses thought is, for the moment, obvious. On the same day he posted his video, only 11 members of the Republican House joined in the vote to strip pro-Trump member and conspiratorial peddler Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee appointments. Outperforms Republicans approval rating, although down slightly from previous highs, it still stands at around 80%.

In Nebraska, the retribution for going through Trump was swift. In Scotts Bluff County, a Trump stronghold where GOP activists have previously endorsed Sasse censorship, Kolene Woodward, the county party chair, said Sasses’ criticism of Trump was seen not just as a bet. in accusation of Trump, but also of Republicans who were loyal to him.

He repudiates 75 million people who voted for Trump, she said. That’s my problem. These ideals, and what we wanted, are still on the table.

Mary Jane Truemper, president of the Omaha Liberty Ladies, a conservative women’s group, said the video was deaf and condescending. And Hal Daub, a former Republican congressman from Omaha, said that while he thinks censoring Sasse before voting on impeachment itself is premature, the Sasses video was just a bit too much.

Your guide to the campaign cycle throughout the year.

A Republican strategist from Nebraska said that even if Sasse forecasts a decline in support for Trump over the next four years, there will likely remain a portion of the primary presidential electorate who will view loyalty to Trump as a litmus test. In a crowded primary, this could have potentially debilitating ramifications for Trump critics like Sasse.

Sasses’ political outlook hinges on a longer-term view of the Republican Party and an uncertain bet that he will eventually walk away from Trump. Sasse will not be re-elected until 2026. And the presidential primary, despite the precocious jockey which is already underway, will not begin in earnest until after next year’s midterm elections.

Also, the party apparatus may not be as big a hindrance for Sasse as the censorship headlines might suggest. The influence of the State Party’s operations has waned in recent years, withering accelerated by the explosion of social media for small-scale messaging and fundraising.

And the party is today more malleable than ever by reforming more often to reflect its candidates than by bending them to its will. Trump was vilified by many state party officials before remaking the party in his image. Sasse himself beat a party veteran who tried to make it in the primary last year, beating Matt Innis with 75% of the vote. Innis, a Trump loyalist, was a former Chairman of the Republican Party in Lancaster County, Neb.

For the majority of Republicans who are not political addicts, said Ryan Horn, an Omaha-based Republican media strategist, I think most conservative voters will look into this. and give it credit for it.

In November, Sasse won more votes in Nebraska than Trump. And between that and the video, says Horn, I think it’s important what he did.

I think he shows that if you have the voters on your side, you don’t need to be intimidated by certain types of activists who want to do stupid things like censor Cindy McCain in Arizona or censor Ben Sasse in the Nebraska, he said. It’s almost as if some of these people have gone out of their way to tarnish the most successful voters.

