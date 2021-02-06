Following President Jokowi’s instruction, Sidoarjo will prepare Micro PPKM in Bluru Kidul





Sidoarjo (beritajatim.com) – The Sidoarjo regency is preparing a PPKM (Application of Community Activity Limitation) policy. Acting Regent Hudiyono on Saturday morning (06/02/2021) came to see a RW in Bluru Kidul Regency Housing, Bluru Kidul Village, Sidoarjo District. The arrival follows numerous additional cases of Covid-19. In total, there are 17 more cases in the 2021 period. Even four people have died, three people have died this year. The implementation of this small-scale PPKM follows orders from President Joko Widodo transmitted by the Covid-19 working group. From February 9, the implementation of the micro PPKM can be implemented in the regions. << Following the plans of the President and the ministers relating to the follow-up of the results of the evaluation on the implementation of the second volume of the PPKM which was judged ineffective by the President, the President made a decision for the PPKM Mikro. So we did research where RT / RW contributed to new cases. As of January 30, there were 15 new cases here. It turned out that this place was indeed a high case. In order not to spread everywhere, in one of the RWs of this village, we are planning to impose activity restrictions or PPKM Mikro, ”he explained. Acting Regent of Sidoarjo Hudiyono who went directly to the scene accompanied by the head of the health office, dr. Syaf Satriawarman, District Chief of Sidoarjo Town Imam Mukri, Chief of Tri Prastiyono Village, Community Leaders and Local Residents. They were immediately called upon for a coordination meeting chaired by the head of the Sidoarjo sub-district. Hudiyono explained that the implementation of PPKM Mikro at the RT / RW level that must be done, first the environmental access road implements a one-door system (one door). Visitors are requested to present a health certificate. The guards are equipped with heat guns and strict medical protocols. “Activities for working residents are still permitted. Those who live there will be made all the antigen fast. Customers must present a health certificate. The point is, residents who are in the micro PPKM zone have a negative Covid-19 status. I ordered the sub-district and village chiefs to have a meeting with the residents here, ”he added. The district government will provide basic food assistance to residents living in the environment where the PPKM Mikro is applied. The duration of implementation of the micro PPKM can be from three to seven days. Residents of RWs who are implemented micro PPKM will be carried out for sampling for tracing. On the spot, the health office of the regency of Sidoarjo mobilized technical staff to spray disinfectants around the houses where the residents are isolated. [isa/but]







