Top Chinese Diplomat Takes Firm Position in First Appeal with New US Secretary of State | World





Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ambassador Nicholas Burns talks to Becky Anderson about Joe Biden’s foreign policy vision and what would be a smart next step for the United States In his first phone call with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the senior Chinese diplomat again blamed Washington for plunging bilateral relations to their lowest level in decades, and dismissed international criticism of China’s policies. Beijing in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Yang Jiechi, chief foreign policy assistant to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, told Blinken in their Friday appeal that the United States should “correct recent mistakes and work with China to promote the healthy and stable development of Sino relations. -American by respecting the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, ”according to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Yang stressed that the two sides should respect the other’s fundamental interests, as well as the political systems and development paths of their choice, the statement said. “Each side should focus on taking charge of its own internal affairs. China will continue steadfastly on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and no one can stop the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Yang said. Relations between Washington and Beijing under former US President Donald Trump have often been difficult, with clashes over issues related to trade, technology, regional security and human rights. Recent statements from President Joe Biden’s new administration suggest that there will be little setback. In a speech Thursday, Biden described China as the “most serious competitor” of the United States and presented plans to deal with “Beijing’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance. “

