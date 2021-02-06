BKPM ready to oversee Maluku’s authorization to become a national fish barn





DRAWING. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (second from right) with MKP Sakti Wahyu Trenggono (second from left), Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia (right) and Governor of Maluku Murad Ismail (left) at Port of Tulehu, Maluku, Friday (5/2 / 2021).

Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. In accordance with the instructions of President Joko Widodo, the government will promote Maluku as a National Fish Stable (LIN) as well as a new economic growth zone focused on the fishing sector. In the wake, the head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia with the Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, as well as the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Wahyu Sakti Trenggono paid a direct visit to Maluku on Friday morning ( 5/2). The main agenda for Cabinet members Forward Indonesia is related to the development plan of an integrated fishing port area located in the central regency of Maluku. Also read: Meeting five envoys from Minister Susi, governor of Maluku said issue had been resolved BKPM chief Bahlil Lahadalia said the purpose of his visit was to ensure the synchronization of infrastructure readiness, both fishing ports and industrial areas. Bahlil explained that the cooperation model for the construction of this new port will involve investments managed by the private sector, with the presence of the government in the preparation of basic infrastructure. According to President Jokowi’s instructions, you shouldn’t take too long, you should act quickly. It is expected that by 2023, ports and other infrastructure, even tenants in the industry, can already be operating. For the licenses related to this issue, especially for the centralized licenses, we at BKPM will fully assist, so that the acceleration can be carried out, Bahlil said at a press conference on Friday (5/2). Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the Ministry of Transport had carried out an in-depth study which was also supported by the World Bank study. In Maluku, it has been mapped so that a new port can be built and is to be collaborated with a fish barn which has been declared since the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s administration. Also read: The regent of the south-eastern Moluccas complained about the difficulty of managing the SIPI What we are doing is starting this project with the state budget. After that, invite only the private sector. Within the framework of government cooperation with enterprises (PPP), the government budget is intended to finance basic infrastructure, while additional infrastructure will be financed by the private sector. Our mandate in Maluku, a very beautiful region. We support what we will build here later. Congratulations to Maluku, said Budi. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso

Publisher: did you know Laoli

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos