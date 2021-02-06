Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the judiciary and says positive interpretations have strengthened our Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the country’s judiciary, saying he had fulfilled his duty in protecting the rights of people and respecting personal freedom, and added that he had also strengthened the constitution.

He said the Supreme Court in India held the highest number of videoconference hearings among the highest courts in any country in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi also said that to prepare the country’s justice system for the future, the possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) is being explored.

He was speaking after practically issuing a commemorative postage stamp on the High Court of Gujarat for sixty years of its inception.

“Every country can say that our judicial system has worked firmly to uphold our Constitution. Our judicial system has strengthened the Constitution by its positive interpretation,” Modi said.

“The Supreme Court has held the largest number of videoconference hearings in the world during the pandemic,” he said.

Through a constructive and creative interpretation of the Constitution, our judicial system has strengthened the Constitution itself, he added.

“Whether it is to safeguard the rights of citizens, the question of personal freedom or a situation in which the interest of the country must be the absolute priority, the judiciary has both understood and fulfilled its responsibilities”, he said. -he declares.

He said that the root of good governance is in the law, as it was affirmed in ancient Indian scriptures, he said.

“This idea is part of our ‘sanskar‘since ancient times. This mantra gave moral force to our struggle for freedom, and the authors of our Constitution also gave it top priority, ”he said.

This trust in the judiciary has given the common man confidence, given him the strength to stand up for the truth, Modi said.

The Prime Minister declared that “the proud structure of justice rests on the pillar of the bar”.

“For decades, the bar and the judiciary have together served the fundamental goal of justice in our country,” he said.

Modi also pointed out that the High Court of Gujarat has become the first court in India to start live streaming of the proceedings during the pandemic.

“For us, it is a matter of satisfaction that the digital infrastructure created by the Ministry of Justice as part of its integrated e-court mode of mission has in such a short time helped our courts to operate in virtual mode” , did he declare.

“Digital India’s mission is rapidly modernizing the justice system. Today, more than 18,000 courts have been computerized in the country. With videoconferences and teleconferences having obtained legal status from the Supreme Court, online proceedings have gained momentum in all courts.

“We are proud to hear that our Supreme Court has become the first of the umbrella courts in terms of conducting hearings by videoconference,” he said.

Facilities such as electronic case filing, unique identifiers and QR codes to access case details have taken the ease of justice to a new level, he said.

Speaking about the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), Modi said the system will help lawyers and litigants view cases and orders with the click of a mouse.

“This justice facility not only improves the comfort of life for our people, but has also helped facilitate business. It has given foreigners confidence that their judicial rights will be secure in India. In its 2018 report on the facility. to do business, the World Bank has also praised the NJDG, ”he said.

The prime minister said a committee of the Supreme Court and the National Center for Computing (NIC) are working together to further facilitate the justice system in India.

“To prepare our justice system for the future, the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) is also being explored,” he said.

“With AI, the efficiency and speed of the justice system will increase. In these efforts, the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign will play a big role. In this framework, the videoconferencing platform is also encouraged,” a- he declared.

Modi said e-seva kendras are also being opened in high courts and district courts to bridge the digital divide.

He said that e-Adalat had become “a timely and practical means of justice”.

During the pandemic, the online Adalat e-Lok has become a new standard, he said.

Modi added that the first Lok Adalat took place in Junagadh, Gujarat around four decades ago and was the first state to open evening courts and take many initiatives to benefit the poor.

Modi praised the judiciary for showcasing a great example of their dedication and duty during the COVID-19 pandemic period, delivering justice via video conference, SMS call, e-filing and email my case status services , streaming on court notice boards, downloading daily orders, and more.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Supreme Court Justice Judge MR Shah, Gujarat Chief Justice HC Vikram Nath, State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others attended the ‘event.