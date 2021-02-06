The CPEC does not benefit the inhabitants of Balochistan: minister





Turbat (Balochistan) [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not benefiting the people of Balochistan, Provincial Minister Asad Baloch said, adding that the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan is not serious in the resolution of the problems encountered by the inhabitants of the province.

Baloch, who is the provincial minister of social protection and special education, said on Wednesday that the provincial assembly had passed resolutions on several issues, including the high number of accidents on the highways connecting Balochistan with the rest of the country, smuggling fruits and vegetables from Iran, and building a double track from Chaman to Quetta, but the federal government has done nothing to address these issues, Dawn reported.

Balochistan remains the poorest and least populated province in Pakistan despite a number of development projects initiated by Islamabad in the past.

In 2015, China announced an economic project in Pakistan worth $ 46 billion, of which Balochistan is an integral part. With the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing aims to expand its influence in Pakistan and Central and South Asia in order to counter American and Indian influence.

The CPEC would link the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar (626 kilometers, 389 miles west of Karachi) in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to the western Xinjiang region of China. It also plans to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East.

The minister said that the CPEC is not benefiting the people of Balochistan while the people of other provinces are enjoying the fruits of the megaproject. Balochistan was not included in the CPEC in its first phase, he added.

“If Gwadar is removed from CPEC, the megaproject will have no meaning and importance,” he said, adding that the people of Gwadar did not even have basic amenities.

He said that a huge population of Balochistan was involved in the Iranian diesel trade, so if this activity was stopped without offering them other opportunities, they would be deprived of their livelihood. (ANI)

