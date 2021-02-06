Microsoft cuts donations to politicians who voted for Donald Trump against US election results





Microsoft said on Friday it was temporarily cutting donations to politicians who voted against certification of U.S. election results or supported efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

Contributions from employees, shareholders and family members channeled through a voluntary Microsoft Corporation stakeholder PAC will be denied to these lawmakers during the 2022 election cycle, according to corporate vice president Fred Humphries .

He added that the Political Action Committee will create a Future of Democracy initiative to support reform of campaign finance and the right to vote.

“We believe these steps are appropriate given the importance of these issues to the stability and future of American democracy,” Humphries said in a blog post.

The PAC had suspended its political contributions after last month’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

In a second unprecedented impeachment trial, Trump is accused of instigating an attack by his supporters on the US legislature, forcing a stay of proceedings to certify Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.

The violence of January 6 continues to resonate in Washington. Prosecutors have charged some 180 people in the attacks, according to a count from the George Washington University Program on Extremism, and hundreds more are under investigation.

The Justice Department has suggested it may argue for a seditious plot by some far-right groups supporting Trump in the attack.

At a White House rally just before the attack, Trump encouraged his supporters to reject the election results and “fight like hell.”

Microsoft’s PAC is suspending all donations to members of Congress who voted to oppose certification of election results, according to Humphries.

More than 3,000 Microsoft employees donate to PAC, and Humphries said the measures announced were a result of feedback received from many of them in video meetings.

“We realize that these steps, while important, will be too or too little important for some employees,” said Humphries.

“Several other good ideas have emerged from our recent meetings, and we will continue to consider other ways to strengthen the MSVPAC.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos