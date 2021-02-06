Xi Jinpings Communism Inspired by Adolf Hitler’s “National Socialism” | World news

BEIJING: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has restricted the freedoms of its citizens and brutally suppressed dissent. Chinese citizens have had their freedom of expression and their right to protest taken away. Chinese state media have also kept the average Chinese citizen in the dark.

Any deviation from the CCP’s account is severely punished, such as the recent conviction of citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. In previous years, the CCP has tolerated mild criticism from Chinese academics, but its patience with all forms of dissent has worn off, including those emerging from the academic and civilian sectors.

China’s anti-democratic stance also finds its shadow in the occupied areas of Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Tibet and Macao. This is especially true for Hong Kong, a city which in 2020 was gripped by popular pro-democracy protests against Beijing’s dominant influence on city politics.

Beijing criticized pro-democracy protesters and, despite popular opposition, passed the National Security Law that essentially stifled any form of meaningful dissent.

China has been heavily criticized for its actions. However, the CCP has erected a line of Chinese academics to defend Beijing’s actions. A recent example is the consistent, coordinated, and clear arguments in legal jargon of Chinese academics defending China’s heinous actions in Hong Kong.

Chinese academics have used German legal theorist Carl Schmitt’s writings on state primacy to defend China’s tough tactics in Hong Kong. Carl Schmitt is also known as Adolf Hitler’s Crown Lawyer.

According to a report in The Atlantic titled Nazis Inspiring Chinese Communists, Schmitt, through his writings, defended Nazi Germany and justified the extrajudicial killings of Jews and political opponents by Hitler.

Schmitt also argued in his writings that the sovereign should always have the last word in value conflicts, instead of the rule of law having the last word. This is what Chinese academics have used to defend the CCP’s illegal and unethical actions.

According to Schmitt, a state’s commitment to the rule of law only diminishes the state’s decision-making power and makes it unable to protect its citizens from external threats.

These thoughts and ideas have been shared by many Chinese scholars. China’s obsession with the works of the German Nazi thinker began in the early 2000s when his major works were translated into Chinese by Liu Xiaofeng.

According to the New York Times, Chen Duanhong, a law professor at Peking University was previously an adviser to the CCP on the Hong Kong issue and, in 2018, cited the Nazi thinker in his defense of China’s security law. national.

Chen in his writings said that when the state is in jeopardy (referring to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong which were largely peaceful) he has the right to suspend people’s civil liberties and suppress norms and constitutional limitations.

A colleague of Chens, Jiang Shigong made a similar case when trying to defend China’s actions in Hong Kong. Shigong, who is a law professor at Peking University, previously worked at the Beijing Liaison Office in Hong Kong from 2004 to 2008. He is also credited with authoring the Chinese government’s 2014 white paper in which the ideas de Schmitt are widely used.

According to the newspaper, preserving the state and its sovereignty takes top priority over the civil liberties enjoyed by citizens. Chen and Jiang are the vanguard of a race of Chinese scholars known as statists.

Academics like Chen and Jiang believe in an expansive idea of ​​the state, they believe that stability trumps all the rest and, therefore, justify the state depriving the state of civil liberties like freedom of movement. expression and protest of the people.

Chen and Jiang are not the only Chinese researchers to have adopted the teachings of Carl Schmitt. The Nazi thinker has become popular in China in recent years because Schmitt’s teachings serve the very purpose of the CCP to justify its actions as well as to strengthen its legitimacy.

The forced occupation of Hong Kong is not the only place where the CCP has been accused of receiving play-by-play aid from an authoritarian regime in the past.

The CCP’s genocide in East Turkestan against minority ethnic Muslims has also been compared to the genocide undertaken by Nazi Germany against the Jewish community during World War II. Reports surfaced last year with chilling accounts of the systematic discrimination and suppression of Uyghur Muslims in occupied East Turkestan (Xinjiang in China).

The first report documented the forced sterilization of Uyghur women while the second detailed the seizure of 13 tons of products made from human hair by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It is suspected that the products were made from human hair unethically taken from imprisoned Uyghur Muslims.

Parallels for these two events can be found in the atrocities of the previous German regime. According to a report published in The Foreign Policy, these two events are reminiscent of the atrocities committed in Nazi detention camps like Auschwitz.

The exiled East Turkestan government also compared the CCP’s atrocities against Uyghur Muslims to the actions of Nazi Germany. The East Turkistan Government in Exile Prime Minister Salin Hudayar said the CCP was committing a German Holocaust as a 21st century genocide against Uyghurs and other minorities in occupied East Turkestan.

Several other researchers have been able to find similarities between Xi’s China and Hitler’s Germany. One of those examples is how China appears to be in a hurry to achieve its global ambitions, in a way very similar to Nazi Germany.

Before and during World War II, Hitler believed that Germany needed to move quickly and conquer more land before its opponents became too powerful. Chinese strategists have also expressed similar tendencies, they seem to believe that China must act hastily before the Chinese population and economy enter into decline / stagnation or disorganized Western democracies reduce it.

They fear that they will miss the opportunity to achieve their national and international goals. Given that Chinese scholars borrow teachings from Nazi scholars as well as other parallels between German Nazis and Chinese Communists, the comparison between Adolf Hitler and Xi Jinping has merit.

Xi Jinpings’ rise in the CCP radically changed the Modus-Operandi of the Party. China under his leadership has become more authoritarian and less open to criticism or even reaction. Any threat to the authority and primacy of the CCP is now seen as an irritant to be eliminated.

China’s actions in recent years have marked the CCP’s transition to an open and liberal state under Hu Jintao under the authoritarian and expansionist regime of Mao Zedong. Some even claim that Xi has overtaken Mao and Hitler.

