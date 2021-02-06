Papuan students in Medan demand dismissal of scholar over racist tweet

Pacific Media Watch Information Desk

Dozens of students from the Papuan Students’ Association (IMP) in Medan, North Sumatra, staged protest action this week outside the Rector’s Office building at the University of North Sumatra (USU) to protest against a professor’s alleged racism, CNN Indonesia reports.

During Tuesday’s action, students demanded that USU’s Yusuf Leonard Henuk’s professorship be revoked, that he be expelled from USU because it tarnished the university’s reputation. , and that the police investigate the matter.

“We demand that Henuk be removed from his post as USU professor. We also ask that it be continued, ”said action coordinator Yance Emany during the demonstration.

“On Twitter he compared Papuans to monkeys and said Papuans are stupid. These types of cases cannot be allowed to be protected at the USU or Indonesia. “

Emany also threatened to organize protests with even more people if the USU authorities did not follow through on their demands.

“End racism against Papuans. If there is no response, we will come back with more people. We ask for the Bapak [Mr] Cooperation of the Rector of the USU.

“As Papuan students, we oppose racism. We demand that there is no more racism against the Papuan people, ”he said.

Commitment to studying student requests

USU rector Muryanto Amin took the opportunity to promise that he would first consider the student’s requests. He said they would gather evidence and summon Henuk – who currently works at USU’s agricultural faculty – and seek clarification.

“Later, we will study the demands of the Papuan students and determine whether or not the person concerned has committed an ethical violation. The person concerned is a lecturer at the USU. Later we will convene him and then determine what steps will be taken, ”he said.

Last month, on January 2, Henuk posted a tweet on his @ProfYLH Twitter account about former National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) Commissioner Natalius Pigai smelling racism.

Henuk uploaded a photo of Pigai alongside a monkey looking at a mirror. The photograph was accompanied by the caption “Indeed, does Pigai have a capacity in this country”.

In another post, he tweeted: IT HAS BEEN PROVEN THAT THE PAPUANS ARE INDEPENDENT STUPID, THE PROBLEM IS THE PAPUS WHO ARE CONSIDERED SMART AS @ NataliusPigai2 CAN BE DECEPTED BY THE DEVIL @VeronicaKoman. ALL PAPUANS ARE CONTROLLED BY THE DEVIL / DAEMONS TO DAMAGE ALL THE CHRISTIAN FAITH. WHERE IS THE ROLE OF THE PAPUAN CHURCH? “.

When solicited separately for confirmation, Henuk denied that his posting was a form of racism.

For Henuk, it was a “satirical allusion” to Pigai whom he thought was arrogant.

‘A satirical allusion’

Henuk said the audience should focus on the mirror in the post, not the photo of the monkey placed next to Pigai’s photo.

“It was a satirical allusion, a hint that he should self-reflect. Why she [Pigai] so arrogant. I don’t agree with the way he hit Hendropriyono, ”Henuk said when asked for confirmation by CNN Indonesia.

“Regarding my publication, this is called an illustration [the photograph of the monkey], a reflection that it must reflect, a self-introspection. So I say if you don’t want to be attacked, don’t attack others, ”he added.

Regarding saying Papuans are stupid, Henuk said the statement was directed against Papuans who supported independence leader Benny Wanda and exiled Papuan human rights activist and lawyer Veronica Koman.

“It was just a satirical allusion, no. By saying stupid, I was talking about the Papuans who still support Koman and Wenda. Which means they’re stupid. This country is already independent, but many Papuans still believe in Wenda and Koman, ”he said.

“A lot of my friends are church devotees, why isn’t the church working to educate Papuans. Come on, let’s enjoy the independence that God gave us.

“I am a person from eastern Indonesia, I envy Papua, because Jokowi [President Joko Widodo] built some really good roads in Papua, but what do we have in East Nusa Tenggara? », He affirmed.

IndoLeft News Notes:

The former head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), retired General Abdullah Mahmud Hendropriyono, recently called for the forced eviction of some two million indigenous Papuans to Manado Island in apparent response to the December 1 of last year by the United West Papua Liberation Movement (ULMWP) from a West Papua Provisional Government led by ULMWP President Benny Wenda.

Translated by James Balowski for IndoLeft News. The original title of the article was “Papuan students ask USU to withdraw Professor Yusuf Henuk’s title”.