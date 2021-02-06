Donald Trump; letter, upside down – Loveland Reporter-Herald





Trump listened, responded to American concerns

Donald Trump has taken the pulse of the nation and figured out all the issues Republicans and the nation should care about; then Donald put them all together under Make America Great Again. If you listen to his gatherings, you’ve heard all the problems of the past four years. If you listened to the biased press, you never got the message, only the hate.

He is pro-life. He’s a Christian. He was going to stop illegal immigration, build the wall, bring industry back to America, fight for fair trade, restore family values, respect the flag, keep a strong army, bring back the troops, end wars, stop the ‘Iran and Korea get nuclear weapons, drain the swamp, and so on. You know them all, all the problems that Republicans worry about. I thought. I still do. All of these problems were his song. Yes, as Republicans we have all followed. We reluctantly tolerated its shortcomings.

On the Democratic side we have seen race riots, BLM violence, socialism, Bernie Sanders, corrupt FBI officials, Comey, Brennan, the Biden family influence peddling and the swamp (Joe Biden). Joe fell silent to stay out of the press. Joe replaced Bernie on the ticket to move away from the far left. He chose Kamala to get the vote of blacks and women. Decisions based on color and gender. Yes, Joe Biden won this election by getting more votes, but it wasn’t fair. Politics as usual.

Years of endless attacks by the liberal press and the press’ refusal to cover critical stories about Joe have tipped the scales. Postal voting brought in a new class of voters who consumed the stories of the liberal press. Whoever controls the press controls the people.

Bill Watry

Land of love

Understood, backwards

I struggled to understand the contents of Mr. Beers’ letter in the Thursday issue of The Reporter-Herald. But once I got on my head and read it again, I could grasp its meaning.

Bruce Crescent

Land of love

