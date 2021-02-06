Politics
‘Playing with fire’: Twitter snub in India sparks debate over compliance, free speech
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Twitter Inc’s refusal to comply with an Indian government directive to block more than 250 accounts and posts has placed the social media giant at the center of a political storm in one of its main markets .
Government officials, businessmen and ordinary Internet users are divided over free speech and corporate compliance practices in America, in a controversy that arises shortly after the resignation of India’s top Twitters lobbyist.
The confrontation, after the company this week refused to respect and obey orders to remove posts and accounts the government said risked inciting violence, is the latest example of deteriorating relationships between Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ administration and US social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.
For Twitter, the stakes are high in a country of 1.3 billion people where it has millions of users and is ardently used by Modi, his ministers and other leaders to communicate with the public.
Farmers are leading a growing protest against the new farm laws, with tens of thousands of campers on the outskirts of New Delhi and launching a nationwide roadblock on Saturday.
As the protracted crisis escalated, the government this week called for an emergency blockade of the provocative Twitter hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide and dozens of accounts.
Twitter first complied, but then restored most accounts, citing insufficient justification to continue the suspensions. The Technology Ministry warned the company, in a letter seen by Reuters, of legal consequences that could include fines or jail time, saying the government was not required to justify its request for an account ban .
Twitters’ public policy director Mahima Kaul recently resigned from her post, two sources said. A LinkedIn ad showed the company was seeking candidates for the key government relations role.
Kaul did not respond to a request for comment.
Twitter confirmed Kauls’ resignation, saying she would stay until March and help with the transition, but declined to comment. He said this week that he was denying access to content upon receipt of a properly framed request from an authorized entity.
NOT LAWYERS
Free speech activists say the government should not attempt to use legal provisions to muzzle free speech, while others argue Twitter should comply or go to court.
Twitter is playing with fire, said an Indian social media official who was surprised at the company’s non-compliance. If there is a legal demand, you must remove the content. You are free to challenge it in court.
In 2019, a parliamentary panel led by a lawmaker from the Hindu Nationalist Party Modis warned Twitter after CEO Jack Dorsey failed to appear before the committee. The year before, Dorsey sparked a social media storm after a photo of him holding a poster saying breaking Brahmin patriarchy, referring to the highest Hindu caste, went viral.
This week, Dorsey became a talking point on Indian TV news after liking a tweet suggesting the company should consider introducing a farmer protest emoji.
Meenakashi Lekhi, an MP from the Modis party who heads a parliamentary panel on data privacy, criticized Twitter for disobeying government orders, adding that she had yet to decide to summon company executives.
Twitter needs to understand that they are not lawmakers, Lekhi told Reuters. It is not their policy that will work, it is the policy of the state, of the country that will work.
Calling the showdown inevitable, the Hindu newspaper said in an editorial on Friday: Provocative messages have no place on any platform, (but) freedom of speech must not be touched.
Prasanth Sugathan of Software Freedom Law Center India said: The government’s selective approach of asking social media companies to ban content when it doesn’t fit the official narrative is problematic.
It stifles freedom of expression and freedom of the press.
Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Aditya Kalra; Edited by William Mallard
