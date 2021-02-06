



Great KP spots back on tourists’ radar

By Naveel Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, February 6 (APP): The stunning snow-capped tourist resorts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are back on the radar of adventurous tourists with thousands of snow festivals and winter sports competitions taking place in its mountains and snowy valleys in winter season.

It is, indeed, the justification of the global position which has the firm conviction in the tourism potential of Pakistan and which sees the sector as a key factor of the economic growth of the country and the development of its population in the years to come. .

Pakistan was declared a Highly Potential Adventure Destination of the Current Decade by the British Backpacker Society in 2019, and here in early 2021, its amazing peaks and snow-capped slopes have taken center stage in the global tourism arena, especially after a group of Nepalese. climbers climbed his K2 in winter for the very first time.

Tourism in Pakistan did not come into the limelight for the first time, as there have been many instances in the recent past where its fascinating resorts have been ranked among the world’s best travel destinations by the international journals such as Cond Nast Traveler and The New York Times.

The credit for this goes not only to our soldiers, who have ensured lasting peace in the region by making many sacrifices, but also to the current government which has taken inclusive measures to effectively market its tourism potential internationally.

A series of winter sports competitions and snow festivals were held in the snow-capped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resorts which received a huge response from all over the world, said KP Tourism Corporation chief Junaid Khan, while confirming APP that a large number of climbers, skiers, snowboarders and other athletes have visited its spellbinding tourist spots this season in search of adventurism.

He added that KP tourist resorts such as Naraan, Kaghan, Galyat, Kalam and Malam Jabba were buzzing with winter sports activities such as skiing, snowboarding and ice hockey in the current season.

The TCKP, he said, had organized a large winter sports festival in Malam Jabba ski resort, over 8,000 feet above sea level, from January 22-24. A number of athletes from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Belgium took part in the snowboard championship, which was also part of the festival, he added.

He said the festival, which also showcased alpine skiing and skiing for athletes under the age of 15, would send a positive message about Pakistan to the world.

The TCKP chief said that tourism activities in other parts of the KP are also gaining momentum due to the relentless efforts of the relevant departments to promote tourism in the country, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

He said the government’s efforts to promote tourism were yielding positive results as the influx of tourists to KP’s prominent tourist destination grew more and more.

The TCKP has played a key role in attracting local and foreign tourists, he added.

Junaid said the province is not only blessed with beautiful scenery and spectacular scenery, but also an abundance of minerals and other natural resources. Freshwater lakes, snow-capped peaks, lush green meadows and valleys were the main features of this region, he added.

Likewise, a three-day snow festival was held recently in Galyat and attracted over 20,000 tourists from all over the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash thanked the Galyat Development Authority for organizing the snow festival.

He said the move would not only promote tourism in the region, but also help create jobs for locals, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Kamran Bangash said that new tourist sites are being developed in the province to boost tourism activities in the region. The sector would be a game-changer for the country’s development, he added.

He said more than 700,000 tourists had visited the KP in the past two months.

A three-day winter gala – Hindukush Snow Sports Festival – wrapped up just a few days ago with thrilling snow sports and traditional activities in the scenic Madaklasht Valley in KP’s Lower Chitral district.

The gala featured competitions in skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, snow hiking and snow sculpture and cartoons. More than 500 local and foreign tourists took part in the gala.

Tourism experts appreciate the government’s efforts to promote tourism and expressed the hope that the snow festivals will not only project the true image of Pakistan internationally, but also boost the economic activities of the province, which will lead ultimately to economic development.

