Trump breaks silence with article on Gab denouncing impeachment trial





Former President Donald Trump returned to social media on Friday with an article on Gab in which he called his second indictment a “coup in public relations.”

In his first post to the site since Jan. 8, Trump published a letter to Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, who recently called the former president to testify at his second impeachment hearing next week.

The letter, which Trump attorneys David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. signed, read: “We have received your last PR blow. Your letter only confirms what everyone knows: you cannot prove your claims against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen. “

“Using our Constitution to initiate so-called impeachment proceedings is far too serious to try to play these games,” they added.

Here is a screenshot of the article.

Screenshot of Donald J. Trump’s message on Gab. Gab

Trump is in the midst of a second indictment over his role in agitating a mob of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Trump’s return to Gab follows reports that the ex-president was still so frustrated at being kicked out of Twitter that he writes insults and tries to get aides to post them from their own accounts .

The former president was permanently suspended from Twitter in the wake of the insurgency, which resulted in the deaths of five people. He was also blocked on YouTube.

Gab is a popular social networking website among far-right supporters. He became infamy after the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh when it was discovered the shooter had posted anti-Semitic comments on the platform.

It was started by “Christian tech entrepreneur” Andrew Torba in the wake of what he says was the rise of big-tech censorship in the 2016 election, according to the company’s website.

Trump joined the site in August 2016, shortly before his election.

