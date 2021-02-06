The Ministry of Tourism in talks with neighboring countries on travel bubbles





PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) held talks with the Ministries of Health, Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs to explore the opportunities for creating travel bubble arrangements with countries neighbors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its minister, Nancy Shukri, said that among the countries identified were Brunei, Singapore and Thailand, as well as other countries in Asean and Asia-Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea. , Australia and New Zealand, as these places have been identified as safe by the World Health Organization. “However, this implementation is the subject of bilateral discussions and considerations on health, immigration, data monitoring and ongoing monitoring by relevant agencies for the two countries,” she said today. ‘hui in a statement. Apart from that, she said as chair of the Regional Commission for East Asia and the Pacific of the Global Tourism Crisis Committee of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Malaysia also had expressed the need for transparency and standardization of standard operating procedures across borders in safe countries to facilitate travel taking into account the views of health agencies in the countries concerned. Meanwhile, Nancy thanked Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for his success in securing an agreement with Indonesia to allow reciprocal development of the greenway or travel corridor. “Alhamdulillah, this is good and long overdue news for Motac,” she said. Nancy said the initiative was one of Motac’s tourism and culture revival plans formulated since July last year as a measure to revitalize the country’s tourism and culture industry. Yesterday Muhyiddin held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Among the issues raised during the meeting were investment and trade, green lane implementation, palm oil discrimination, cooperation to tackle the pandemic and political unrest. present in Myanmar.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos