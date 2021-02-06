It’s time for India to team up with Taiwan against China

Taipei [Taiwan], Feb. 6 (ANI): As India has given China “an appropriate response” on its attempt to break the Real Line of Control (LAC), it is time to beef up the Quad and partner with like-minded countries like Taiwan vs. Beijing.
According to an article titled “ It’s time for Taiwan, India to team up ” by Rahul Mishra, senior lecturer at the Asia-Europe Institute at the University of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, in the Taipei Times, the China’s aggressive postures towards Taiwan and India have increased over the past 10 years. years.
He said that while 10 months have passed since the Galwan Valley standoff and several rounds of peace talks have taken place, China does not appear to be genuinely interested in de-escalating tensions.
On June 15 last year, 20 soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the eastern sector of Ladakh.
On January 3, the Foreign Office said India had given China “an appropriate response” to Beijing’s attempt to breach the Line of Effective Control (LAC) in several areas of the western sector of the Indo border. -Chinese.
“From April to May of last year, there had been an increased deployment of troops and armaments by the Chinese side in border areas and along the LAC in the western sector. Since mid-May, the Chinese side has attempted to violate the CLA in several in the western sector of the border area between India and China. These attempts have always been greeted with an appropriate response from us, ”he said.
However, according to the author of this article, “China’s recent violation of the confidence-building measure agreed on September 21 last year that neither side will send additional troops to the front line on proves beyond any doubt “.
He said that China had, on the contrary, “consolidated its position in eastern Ladakh by deploying more troops, artillery and ammunition” and that this contravention cast doubt on the “sincerity of the whole. dialogue and throws several questions on the territorial ambitions and the strategic posture of China. towards India “.
He said that the Galwan impasse was different from the 2017 impasse Doklam and the 2013 Daulat Beg Oldi impasse.
One of the reasons given is that today’s China is very different from what it was seven years ago when President Xi Jinping centralized power without “checks and balances within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).” Under Xi’s leadership, China has become “more assertive and more confrontational.”
As China is aware of the challenges India poses in Asia, Mishra said, “China’s vulnerabilities to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government in exile, a dispute with Bhutan and attempts to use the Nepal against India as a strategic tool are part of Beijing’s long-term strategic designs.
India was the first country to oppose the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In addition, it was the only country not to send any of its representatives to the BIS forums.
China initially tried to persuade India to join the initiative. However, after realizing that India was adamant about its sovereignty, especially in the case of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing began its confrontational approach.
Meanwhile, another Chinese neighbor – Taiwan – has rejected the BIS proposal.
China’s aggressive stance towards Taiwan and India has intensified over the past 10 years.
“China’s aggressive postures towards Taiwan to the point of denying it entry into WHO forums on the pretext of the ‘one-China’ principle, the repression of the democratic movement in Hong Kong and the relentless cruelties against Uyghurs in Xinjiang are examples of this. With unrest and challenges such as an impending power shortage, China is trying to stir up nationalistic sentiments towards its neighbors to hijack its vulnerabilities, ”the author said.
Since last year, several countries including Taiwan, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, South Korea, Bhutan, Vietnam and South Korea have been victims of Chinese incursions. at air, sea and land borders.
According to the author of the article, as China ignores the territorial sovereignty and sensitivities of India, it is “ timely for India to strengthen the Quad and forge partnerships with countries of the like-minded region, including Taiwan, and to find a lasting collective mechanism to effectively deal with the Chinese threat. ”(ANI)