Compromise on corruption against the philosophy of the PTI: Shibli – Pakistan





Posted Feb 06, 2021 5:12 PM

Compromise on corruption versus PTI philosophy: Shibli

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz has said Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf does not believe in the deals and it is against PTI’s core philosophy to achieve to a compromise with those who plundered public money.

Speaking to the media here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position was crystal clear that no deal could be reached with those who loot public wealth for their personal motives.

Regarding the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), he said it was an alliance in which everyone focused on their personal interests. He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could not exercise the policy desired by the Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N), as the former had the government of Sindh and representation in the Senate, adding that the latter was trying to get a chit for his leadership.

Regarding another matter, he said that in the coming year Pakistani Television and Radio Pakistan would be considered as different departments. The government would improve things in an organized manner to restore the reputation of the two institutions, he added. He said the government wanted to make senatorial elections transparent but, on the other hand, some people opposed it.

The minister said some people wanted a horse trading system, adding that these elements believed in money and had always done politics on the basis of their wealth. Shibli said the bill by show of hands would be presented to the National Assembly and those who opposed it and those who wanted transparency in the electoral process would be separated.

On another question, he said that all government allies get it and are on one page.

Regarding the David Rose case, Shibli said the opposition used to hand out candy without understanding things. He said the case was only in the initial stages and the issues had only been defined for now.

