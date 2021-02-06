7 of Lou Dobbs’ most pro-Donald Trump propaganda moments





And so does his frequent adulation of former President Donald Trump.

Fox canceled Lou Dobbs Tonight on Friday.

The show has become synonymous in recent years, with its Trump-worshiping hosts, which some critics have equated with North Korean-style propaganda.

Revisit seven of Dobbs’ most uplifting moments, which were often publicly enjoyed by the former president, below.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Fox Business Network has canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight”.

It’s pretty close to perfect

In April 2017, Dobbs told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Trump was nearly perfect.

This guy, he worked his cock. It still is, says Dobbs. Meanwhile, take care of national defense, national security, and any challenges that are not on Trump’s agenda. I mean, it’s really remarkable what he does and the credit he doesn’t get for what he did.

Sent from god

Dobbs in April 2019 suggested that Trump was in fact sent from God.

I will tell you that the evidence is mounting powerfully to support the views of pastors, he said.

The sun shines throughout the White House

In September 2019, Dobbs said the vibe in the White House couldn’t be more energetic.

At all levels, at all floors, this White House is energized, he said. The sun shines everywhere and on almost every face. Its winner and center winner, and our White House, our president, is at its peak.

But Dobbs’ description was totally at odds with Trump’s description of the White House as the most toxic work environment on the planet.

The greatest president in the history of our country

Dobbs in November 2019 hailed Trump as the greatest president in our country’s history, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

I wanted to say every word, he added after Trump thanked him for the compliment.

Unbeatable and simply unprecedented

Trump was unbeatable in the polls, Dobbs said in December 2019.

It is now clear that ours is a historic president whose greatest offense is that he is simply unprecedented, and he is unbeatable at the polls, he said.

Already historic

In January 2020, Dobbs praised Trump as already being historic and already one of the greatest presidents who had already set a standard for presidents most mortals will not be able to meet.

He surpasses them. He thinks, said Dobbs. He is remarkably resourceful. He’s brilliant. His judgment is second to none.

Lou Dobbs says Trump has already set a standard “for presidents most mortals won’t be able to meet,” saying he “surpasses them, he surpasses, he’s remarkably resourceful, he’s brilliant, his judgment is second none “pic.twitter.com/Mi2iJbLnS4

– Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 4, 2020

Superb, excellent or very good?

In March 2020, Dobbs asked viewers to rate Trumps’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he only offered three ratings to choose from between superb, excellent or very good.

#LDTPoll: How would you rate President Trump’s leadership in the nation’s fight against the Wuhan virus … superb, excellent, or very good? # KAG2020 #AmericaFirst #Dobbs

– Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 18, 2020

Dobbs’ departure from Fox Business was hailed on Twitter.

He’ll likely provide comedic fodder for late-night shows in the next few days and retaliatory mockery like this from The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

This North Korean propaganda is getting a bit exaggerated. pic.twitter.com/ISTrUxw9FJ

– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 17, 2019

For Thanksgiving, no one is more grateful than Lou Dobbs. No one. pic.twitter.com/LqXBXaKtRU

– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 22, 2018

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a founding member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos