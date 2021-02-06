1st test: Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh puts pressure on the West Indies | Cricket News





CHITTAGONG (Bangladesh): Mehidy Hasan was looking for a place in history as Bangladesh set West Indies a formidable goal of 395 to win the first Test on Saturday. Mehidy took all three wickets to fall as the West Indies jumped into the challenge, reaching 110-3 at the end of Matchday 4 in Chittagong. After his first 103 innings in Bangladesh totaling 430 and 4-58 when they beat the West Indies for 259, Mehidy only needs three more wickets to become the fourth all-rounder to get a hundred with the bat and take 10 counters. the same test. Only great Englishman Ian Botham, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan and his Bangladesh star teammate Shakib Al Hasan have succeeded so far. Mehidy had been excluded from Bangladesh’s last three tests after a run of poor form, but eclipsed Shakib in the campaign to put pressure on the West Indies. After captain Mominul Haque completed his 100 innings and declared Bangladesh’s innings on 223-8, the West Indies reached 110-3 at the end of day four, still needing 285 for an unlikely win. Kyle Mayers (37) and Nkrumah Bonner (15) were on the crease. Mehidy’s rotation saw Kraigg Brathwaite (20), John Campbell (23) and Shayne Moseley (12) finish the day with 3-52. Mominul’s 115 out of 182 bullets and Liton Das’ 69 bullets put Bangladesh in control. The pair put in 133 for the sixth wicket after the home side lost Mushfiqur Rahim (18) early in the morning at Rakheem Cornwall bowling alley. Mominul and Liton frustrated the West Indies with their fluid century partnership, which ended when Liton attempted a reverse sweep and was caught by Kyle Mayers off Jomel Warrican. Mominul brought back his hundred from 173 balls, but as he looked to accelerate the score, he was caught by Kemar Roach at deep mid-wicket to give Shannon Gabriel his second wicket. Warrican rejected Taijul Islam (four) and Mehidy Hasan (seven) before Bangladesh declared. Warrican (3-57) and Cornwall (3-87) were the most effective bowlers in the West Indies.





