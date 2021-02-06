Johnson warned UK intensive care units ‘were still on the point’ as pressure increased to ease restrictions

A SENIOR DOCTOR in the UK has warned of easing lockdown measures too soon as hospitals are still plagued by coronavirus infections.

Anthony Gordon, professor of intensive care medicine at Imperial College London, said intensive care units were still packed and the public would have to wait longer for relief.

The British Prime Minister also said yesterday it was early to consider lifting restrictions as Tory MPs called for schools to return to England before the March 8 target date and for all measures to be dropped from here may, when all over 50 and clinically vulnerable. should have been vaccinated.

The pace of the vaccine rollout, with nearly 11 million people receiving their first dose, has raised hopes that restrictions could start to be lifted, with some experts predicting people could see friends and family as early as March and the newspapers. reporting that stores could open in April, followed by pubs in May.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Professor Gordon said: I think we were all hoping there was relief from all of this, lockdowns and the like, but at the moment we’re still in the thick of it. topic for a little while. longer.

What I see is that they were still extremely busy. We have developed these state of the art intensive care units and they are still fully open and full of patients.

Boris Johnson due to present his roadmap for reopening the company later this month, The Sun reported that ministers were preparing to allow pubs to serve take-out pints in April before fully reopening in May.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph said the prospect of dry pubs was being discussed as an option for bars to open in April, but UK government sources dismissed the idea, asking what the point of a alcohol-free pub.

British Beer & Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said: Opening pubs without selling alcohol doesn’t reopen pubs at all.

A sign that current restrictions are working, the reproduction number, or R-value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK has fallen to between 0.7 and 1, according to the latest government figures, from 0.7 to 1 , 1 last week.

It has been suggested that, with the number of cases declining, the easing of the lockdown could pave the way for the resumption of outdoor team and individual sports, as well as outdoor gatherings, in the weeks following the return from schools in March.

Calls for classrooms to open after the midterm break come as the decentralized administrations of Wales and Scotland have both announced that some primary school year groups will return on February 22 .

The Times reported that non-essential stores were being reopened in April by Downing Street, with the expectation that fans would be in the stadiums in time for the European Championships in June.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the country must have a Plan B to continue fighting the threat of new variants if the vaccination program is to continue to be successful and allow society to return to normal .

# Open journalism No news is bad news

Support the newspaper Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Chairman of the Health Committee pointed out that the Minister of Vaccines, Nadhim Zahawi, had said that there were 4,000 different mutations in the world, and it could well be that one of them is immune to the vaccines. .

Hunt told BBC Breakfast: We have to have a plan B that ensures that after doing all this work with this brilliant vaccination program, which is by far the most successful in the world, it is Europe, which does not is not undermined as we suddenly find ourselves subjected to a new mutation immune to all of these vaccines.

Clive Dix, chairman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, suggested scientists were ahead on this front in working to guess future mutations in order to create potential new vaccines.

Admitting that there was the possibility of a variant escaping the vaccine, he told Today: By taking this data (from genome sequencing) and asking scientists to take a very serious look at what emerges where mutations occur. are happening, what they might do to the protein, we can sort of second guess a few mutations that haven’t even happened yet and we can do them.

And that’s part of the collaboration to create libraries of future vaccines, just small amounts, enough to then, if that happens, do a quick clinical study to see that it works, then start manufacturing.

Yesterday, a further 1,014 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 and there were 19,114 more laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK.