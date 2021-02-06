As foreign criticism increases, Modi has an image problem

It should be clear by now that India has a global image problem. Most major Western newspapers (The New York Times, Le Monde, Time, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The London Times, etc.) have all criticized the government’s record on farmer protests, Kashmir, freedom of expression, the right to dissent, treatment of minorities, etc.

It is also no secret that this criticism has now spread from the media to influential people. US and UK lawmakers have spoken. And now show business stars and social media celebrities are joining us.

One way to answer would be to say that it doesn’t matter. In Turkey, President Erdogan does not seem particularly concerned about what the West is saying. It is therefore in North Korea, where Western opinion counts for little. Even Vladimir Putin in Russia does not seem affected by the way he is portrayed in the West.

I don’t know if this option is available in India. Because we care about what the world says about us.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a well-traveled man who is proud of the relationships he has forged with foreign leaders. Throughout his first term, his supporters sought to portray him as a global statesman bolstering India’s international influence. America, in particular, seemed to matter a lot. Prime Minister Modi has invested heavily in his personal relationship with US President Donald Trump – as he has been accused of campaigning for Mr. Trump’s re-election.

Thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of Delhi since late November to call on the government to repeal three farm laws

So if global criticism matters, in fact, how should the government cope? Well, one obvious way would be to eliminate or reduce the grounds for criticism.

Show a more human approach to Kashmir. Do not portray the farmers of Punjab as Khalistanis. Stop the concentrated attacks on journalists and the media. Stop using sedition laws against patriotic Indians. Don’t stop comedians for jokes they haven’t cracked. Stop this madness in love with jihad. But over the past month or so, it has become clear that the government is unwilling to make any substantive changes to the way it runs India. His supporters are happy. The Prime Minister’s approval ratings are high. Why should he change the way he does things?

And yet, he cannot have it both ways. If he continues on this path, international criticism – to which he is deeply irritated – will increase. And while the government is uncomfortable with this dilemma, it has responded with knee-jerk reactions and thoughtless anger towards the critics and critiques it should have ignored.

I can understand that the Department of Foreign Affairs is opposed to the remarks of the Canadian Prime Minister. Mr. Trudeau broke with diplomatic precedent and issued a statement in his official capacity on the farmer agitation. But can he really afford to fuss about every member of Congress or US Senator who expresses an opinion? These are, for the most part, individual views. The same goes for British MPs.

Greta Thunberg, Rihanna and others overseas tweet about farmer protests in India

And now we are seeing official responses to tweets from people who don’t hold any official positions. There was something almost comical about the way the Department of External Affairs issued a weighty statement following singer Rihanna’s quote while tweeting a CNN article.

Aside from the truism that babu are ill-suited to respond to pop personalities, the statement, written in immortal MEA prose, was so dense that I wonder how many people bothered to read it until the end. Worse yet, it ended with hashtags, a non-traditional method of signing statements made on behalf of the Indian government. It was kind of like seeing your grandma standing in line at a piercing store.

While the EAJ’s brutal response may have been just the consequence of bureaucrats entering uncharted territory, the coordinated social media campaign that followed was both disturbing and ridiculous. The wacky part was when celebrities received texts of proposed tweets and asked to post them. Some celebrities have just copy-pasted – with the collage visible. Most did not even bother to change a word of the approved text. And oddly, given that the provocation was tweets from Americans, it was cricketers (almost all of whom are largely unknown in the United States where cricket is not a popular sport) who were recruited to donate. weight in the countryside.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was ready to speak with farmers but would not repeal farm laws

The disturbing part is the nature of the orchestrated hatred that followed. Portraits of Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, have been burned. Abusive tweets were directed at Rihanna, Harris and others. The scale and viciousness of the responses rattled many of its targets. And ironically enough, it kind of proved their point of origin. If anyone suggests that anyone expressing a contrary opinion in India will be the target of retaliation for a largely Hindu lynching made up in part of misogynistic daredevils, then the worst thing you can do is send a misogynistic lynching mob. vicious social media daredevil. after them. And while the tweet storm would have died down in a day, the overkill and hysterical nature of the responses gave it new life.

The reality is that the criticism will not go away. The Western press will not be intimidated by supporters of the government. The government’s only option will be to go back to Indira Gandhi’s manual and say that foreigners are trying to destabilize India. Social media campaigns won’t stop either. In fact, they will get worse after this episode where government supporters demonstrated the depth of wickedness, abuse and misogyny they were willing to resort to.

The government now has two choices. He can say he doesn’t care about world opinion. Or he can act together, project a more tolerant face, and protect PM Modi’s overall image.

There really is no third way.

(Vir Sanghvi is a journalist and TV presenter.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV assumes no responsibility in this regard.