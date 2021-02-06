Prime Minister Imran and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss issues of mutual concern





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation on Saturday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the details, the two leaders reaffirmed the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and reiterated their determination to further strengthen the multi-faceted bilateral relationship.

They also exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi agreed to continue working closely to strengthen bilateral relations as well as cooperation within multilateral organizations.

The Prime Minister also briefed him on the latest coronavirus situation in Pakistan and the measures taken by the government to contain the epidemic.

Last year in May, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to work closely together to effectively contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The resolution came during a phone call made by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Prime Minister Imran Khan in May 2020.

Thanking the Crown Prince for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and for repatriating Pakistani citizens from the United Arab Emirates in due course, the Prime Minister welcomed the measures taken by the UAE authorities to curb the spread of the pandemic.

