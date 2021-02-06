Joe Biden says Donald Trump should no longer receive intelligence briefings due to erratic behavior





Joe Biden has said Donald Trump should no longer receive intelligence briefings, citing his “erratic behavior” unrelated to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

In comments that are sure to spark controversy among Republicans and Trump supporters, Biden said there was no benefit in receiving them, and that he might even let “slip away” »Classified or sensitive information.

In an interview with CBS News, due to air this weekend, Mr Biden said he preferred not to speculate out loud, when asked what he feared would happen if Mr. Trump continued to receive briefings.

I just don’t think it’s necessary for him to have the intelligence briefings. What’s the value of giving him an intelligence briefing?

He added: What impact does he have at all, other than the fact that he might slip in and say something?

Past presidents have tended to retain free access to high-level briefings if requested. CNN said Mr. Trump did not appear to have requested one.

He said such briefings could be organized in different ways and the intelligence community would help put together any material presented.

Mr Biden’s comments come as the president once again sidestepped the question of whether he would vote to impeach his predecessor, if he was still a member of the Senate.

Having been impeached twice by the House – the only US president to be censored in this way, the Upper House is due to begin its trial of the indictment against Mr. Trump next week.

No president has ever been convicted by the Senate, and if he was, Mr. Trump could be banned from running again. As it stands, most observers believe Democrats won’t win enough Republican senators to get the 67 votes they would need to condemn him.

I ran like hell to defeat him because I thought he was unfit to be president. I watched what everyone watched, what happened when this crew invaded the United States Congress, said Mr Biden, eager to know how he would vote.

But I am not in the Senate now. I will let the Senate make that decision.

Mr Bidens comments that providing Mr Trump with sensitive information could come at risk, which may seem true to those who remember the 2017 controversy over a meeting that President Trump had with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

It was later reported that during the meeting at the Oval Office, Mr. Trump had mentioned information about an upcoming operation planned by Isis, which had been transmitted to the United States, apparently from Israel. He revealed that Israel had a source within the extremist organization.

The White House has denied that classified information was shared and Mr. Trump has said he has an absolute right to do so.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the intelligence community supports requests for intelligence briefings from former presidents and will consider all incoming requests, as they have. always done.

