PM Modi will travel to Assam, Bengal tomorrow for the launch of several infra





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that he would travel to Assam and West Bengal on Sunday to launch several infrastructure projects. In a series of tweets, Modi shared details of his visits to the two states related to the poll. The Assam and West Bengal polls will take place in April-May this year. “I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ program will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity, “he tweeted. In another tweet, the prime minister said: “The foundations of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will strengthen the health infrastructure of Assam. In recent years, the state has made progress fast in the field of health care. It has benefited not only Assam, but the entire Northeast. “ Sharing details of its programs in West Bengal, where the BJP is battling the fierce Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said: “Tomorrow night I will be in Haldia, West Bengal. program there, I will dedicate to nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. And I will also dedicate the Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. “ “The foundation stone for the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery will be laid. A four-lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41 would also be unveiled,” he tweeted. The 348-kilometer pipeline from Dobhi in Bihar to Durgapur in West Bengal is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project to bring environmentally friendly natural gas to the eastern parts of India, which have not been affected by the benefits of the gas-based economy. GAIL (India) Ltd, the country’s largest gas utility, placed West Bengal on India’s gas map after completing the laying of a Rs 2,433 crore pipeline that will bring the state a cooking fuel cheaper than LPG and CNG which costs less. as gasoline and diesel, and fuel to produce urea for all its needs. The massive project connects the end point of the old Jagdishpur gas pipelines in Uttar Pradesh to the eastern states of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. (With contributions from agencies)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos