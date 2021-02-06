Bilawal rushes to promulgate Senate ordinance when issue is subdued





PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at a press conference in Islamabad on February 6, 2021. YouTube / Hum News

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday questioned the government’s rush to issue an ordinance to bring about a constitutional amendment so that senatorial elections can take place by open ballot.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said the case was pending trial and a court ruling was awaited.

He vowed not to let the government “violate the sanctity” of the secret ballot in senatorial elections.

The Federal Cabinet today approved a summary to enact an ordinance to amend the Elections Act of 2017 to hold voting in the Senate by open ballot.

According to Geo News, the approval was taken from cabinet through a broadcast summary as there is not much time left for legislation. Pakistan’s Election Commission announced the release of the polling schedule on February 11.

Bilawal claimed that institutions are being controversial so that senatorial elections can be “rigged for Imran Khan”.

He further criticized the government’s decision to push for an open ballot saying: “It seems they don’t even trust members of their own party.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan “is not happy with his figures in the Senate”.

The PPP chairman said the government was “in a state of panic” over the opposition’s decision to stand for election.

The PPP chairman said his party, along with the PML-N, had always wanted transparency in the elections and that the government was showing a total “lack of seriousness”.

“If the government had made a serious effort on the constitutional amendment, the opposition would have participated in the amendment as well,” he said.

Bilawal added that an amendment can only be made by Parliament.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s decision to resign from parliament en masse, Bilawal denied that the opposition eleven-party alliance moved away from the decision and that party members’ resignations were handed over to the leaders of the party. left.

He said, however, that “the democratic way to dismiss a prime minister is a motion of no confidence.”

