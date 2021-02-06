No need for Donald Trump to get intelligence briefings, says Joe Biden





US President Joe Biden has said there is no need for his predecessor Donald Trump to receive intelligence briefings – which are traditionally given to former presidents – due to his erratic behavior.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump wanted the briefings at all.

I don’t think so, Biden said in a CBS interview on Friday when asked if Trump should be given intelligence information as a former president. The full interview airs Sunday.

Due to his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurgency, Biden said when asked why. He was referring to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 that Trump had instigated, for which he was impeached and faces a Senate trial.

I’d rather not speculate out loud, Biden said when the interviewer pushed him further. I just don’t think it’s necessary for him to have the intelligence briefings. What’s the value of giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact that he might slip up and say something?

Former presidents receive intelligence briefings, in part as a courtesy and in part to keep them up to date if the incumbent president asks for their advice, The New York Times reported.

Former US Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W Bush and Barack Obama continue to receive regular briefings.

But concerns about Trumps’ past handling of classified information have been a source of concern to the White House, Democrats and the intelligence community.

Early in his presidency, Trump reportedly shared with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and then Ambassador Sergei Kislyak classified information on the Islamic State that the Americans had received from Israel. This had happened during a meeting of the Oval Office in 2017.

Susan Gordon, former senior deputy director of national intelligence, objected to Trump’s holding of intelligence briefings after he left office in an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Jan.15, saying the briefings were a matter of respectful convention and were granted by the new president to the old one. But the convention left the venue a long time ago with President Trump.

She had voiced her concerns, citing Trump’s plans to continue to be an active player in politics, unlike his predecessors, who had assumed the hidden responsibilities of being an elder.

