Politics
Boris Johnson plans NHS overhaul in England, leaks publications | NHS
Boris Johnson is considering a radical overhaul of NHS England as he rolls back controversial privatization policies introduced by David Cameron, a leaked document suggests.
According to the draft white paper, the government is considering reducing the role of the private sector in the NHS in England and giving more control to the health secretary.
NHS commissioners would not be required to tender, which may attract competition from competing health groups. Instead, a new policy would let the NHS and local authorities manage services and encourage them to work together more effectively.
The health secretary would also take more direct control over NHS England, with plans focusing on reducing bureaucracy and improving integration between different NHS departments.
NHS Improvement, the watchdog of health services spending, would also be dropped and incorporated into NHS England.
The plans would put an end to controversial changes introduced by the Camerons administration in 2012, which were seen as a step towards privatizing the NHS.
The 2012 model transferred some power from the health secretary to NHS England, introduced clinical commissioning groups, which monitored local healthcare arrangements, and strengthened the role of the private sector in health care.
The leaked document, published in Health Policy Insight, said the changes had in some cases hindered integration between providers, adding that in practice the NHS has not functioned as the market provided by the 2012 law.
The new plans indicate that the private and voluntary sectors will continue to play an important role but that their influence will be limited.
Where competitive processes can add value, they should continue, but that will be a decision the NHS can make on its own, the document said.
The plans also specify the need to focus more on integrated health care with a greater emphasis on healthy behaviors and prevention.
The Covid pandemic has clearly demonstrated that this broader approach to health and care is not only desirable, but essential. We have seen first-hand how different groups have been affected in different ways by Covid-19, and how broader factors play a role in our health outcomes, the document says.
The plans were well received by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said they marked a very big change, but the right change.
The big difference between now and then is the growth in the number of older people who need much more integrated care. Last year was the first year in history that across the world there were over 65s than under 5s. Seniors have much more complex needs that must be met with a care plan and not just a single hospital visit, he told BBC Radio 4s Today, adding that the plans should allow pooling of care between local authorities.
But he also said private bodies working with the NHS needed more scrutiny.
If we are to allow local monopolies to return to the NHS, we need to make sure in the details of these reforms that there is an appropriate accountability mechanism, he said, similar to Ofsteds’ role in the education sector.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said reducing the role of privatization in the NHS was very important but reforms should also improve patient outcomes and reduce wait times for treatment .
Lansley’s changes were disastrous and we begged the government at the time not to do it, so it doesn’t surprise me that now they’re coming in and saying we recognize those changes were counterproductive, he said. he says.
He questioned, however, whether the time had come to restructure the NHS as it grappled with unprecedented pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.
NHS staff feel dejected. Is it really time for another structural reorganization? And basically what is the purpose of these reforms? He asked.
This is a huge task, and if the government is to embark on this task, it must be clear what its destination is. Will these reforms improve patient outcomes? This is the standard by which they will be judged.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Affairs said he rightly envisions where changes need to be made to help us rebuild better and that all details will be exposed in due course.
