Politics
Nadda steps up attacks on TMC ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ first rally in Bengal
Bharatiya Janata (BJP) national party chairman JP Nadda, while signaling the first Parivartan Rath Yatra on Saturday, raised the odds against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ first public rally in West Bengal, for polls.
The Parivartan Yatra departs from here. It is not just the parivartan (transformation) of government but the parivartan of thought. Mamata Banerjee came to power ten years ago with the slogan Ma Mati Manush (mother, people and soil) but in the end the mother was looted, the people were not protected and the soil was not respected, he added.
The BJP would organize four more Rath Yatras in the coming days. The latter is likely to be flagged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It would end in Calcutta where PM Modi is expected to speak in March. Each yatra would last at least 2,025 days, and together they would cover the 294 Assembly constituencies in February and March.
Why is she so against Jai Shri Ram? It shows that they keep politics above culture. They will not protect culture. Due to the policy of the voting banks, they will not give up their conscience, Nadda said.
Also read: To enforce the law – The Center defends power cuts at farmers’ protest sites
In December, the Nadda convoy was attacked near Diamond Harbor, the parliamentary constituency of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be the nephew of senior ministers.
The prime minister would travel to West Bengal for just over three hours to devote himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone for some infrastructure projects in Haldia. He must also address a public gathering in Haldia before attending the program.
BJP leaders said that although Prime Minister Modi visited West Bengal on January 23, he did not address any public rally to bolster the BJP campaign before the polls.
Nadda sharpened her attack by saying: This government must go. If they can attack me, I can understand what ordinary people are going through in West Bengal.
Immediately after the attack on his convoy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insulted the name of the BJP president as “Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda”.
Mamata will not be able to tackle the Bengal culture which belongs to icons like Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rabindranath Tagore among others. The BJP will protect the culture of Bengal. The way you added adjectives before my name just speaks to your culture, he added.
The BJP leader also attacked the Supreme Leader of the TMC saying that for all these years the state government has almost forgotten Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Today you remember him (Netaji) because Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him, he added.
The TMC retaliated by saying that local BJP leaders are cheating on Nadda and raising all the wild allegations.
The TMC is reportedly holding a public rally in Nabadwip on Sunday. Every allegation would be countered. The crowd that has been seen at Naddas rath yatra is usually seen at a TMC block-level meeting, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.
Nadda also attacked the TMC saying that Mamata was acting as a barrier and preventing people from enjoying the benefits of Ayushman Bharat and the people of Bengal. Now Mamata will leave and people will directly benefit from the benefits of Ayushman Bharat.
