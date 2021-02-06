Trump’s impeachment trial confronts memories of the Capitol siege





WASHINGTON Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is more than an effort to convict the former president for inciting insurgency. It is a blessing for public accounting and a memory of the worst attack on the United States Capitol in 200 years.

In the month following the Jan.6 siege by a pro-Trump mob, encouraged by his call to fight like hell to overturn the election, defenders for the former president say it’s time to move on thing.

Trump is long gone, settled in his club in Mar-a-Lago, and Democrat Joe Biden is the new President of the White House. With the trial due to start on Tuesday and a majority of senators unlikely to convict him on the sole charge, the question arises: why bother?

Yet for many lawmakers who witness, bystander and survivors of this bloody day, it is not over yet.

One by one, lawmakers began to share personal accounts of their experiences from that heartbreaking afternoon. Some were in the Capitol on the run for safety, while others watched in disbelief from the adjacent offices. They say they hid behind doors, arm themselves with office supplies and fear for their lives as rioters walked the hallways, pursued political leaders and destroyed the dome-shaped icon of democracy.

I never imagined what was to come, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., Recounted in a speech to the House.

Memory is a powerful tool, and their memories, along with the impeachment process, will keep a public record of the attack for the Congressional Record. Five people have died and more than 100 have been arrested in a nationwide FBI raid on leaders and suspected participants, a dragnet unlike many in recent times. While that is enough for some, confident that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, others say the lawsuit will force Congress and the country to consider liability.

Todd Shaw, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina, said the founders were considering checking out the presidency and the trial provides a moment that will determine whether America’s democracy corrects course and says things have gone too far or no, he said.

Were at a time when many Americans are very aware of this issue, he said.

Defenders of the former president question the legality of the impeachment process, the reasons for punishing an elected official who is no longer in office and the political fallout to prevent him from being re-elected.

Even Republican critics of Trump, who watched in horror as he encouraged a crowd of rallies outside the White House to proceed to Capitol Hill, cooled their outrage with the passage of time and as the reality of the lasting grip of Trump on the party takes shape. .

Senator Ted Cruz, of R-Texas, who was among those who led Trump to challenge Bidens’ election, mocked the Senate impeachment case as a show trial and a waste of time. It’s time to move on, he says.

But Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Former prosecutor, said a trial can have the lasting effect of informing the public, regardless of the verdict or the outcome.

“A public trial serves a vital purpose,” he said. What Donald Trump mobilized, encouraged and instigated is an expression of domestic terrorism that the public must see and understand.

Several lawmakers appeared before the House on Thursday night and shared their memories of seeing the crowds gather outside Capitol Park and hearing the taunts, screams and glass shattering in the hallways.

And then the feeling, as Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., Put it, of being trapped.

The House and Senate were counting the Electoral College vote certifying Bidens’ electoral victory when Trump, who had refused to concede, his supporters made their way to Capitol Hill.

Phillips said that upon hearing the screams inside the building, he realized that a pencil was pretty much all he had to defend himself. He thought about switching to the Republican side of the House of the House so that we could blend in. He and others believed the rioters would spare us if they just mistook us for Republicans.

Then, he said, he achieved something for his colleagues who are not white like him, blending in was not an option.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., said the thousands of personal stories from that day, one just as valid and important as the other, must be told at a time when some are trying to minimize what happened. She herself has faced detractors who have criticized her account as overkill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked lawmakers to consider compiling their experiences into essays.

Pelosi led Democrats to impeach Trump, the only twice-impeached president and the first in history to stand trial after leaving office.

Why bother? Why bother? Pelosi asked. Ask our founders why bother. Ask those who wrote the Constitution. Ask Abraham Lincoln.

Pelosi said House impeachment officials will make their point and see whether it will be a Senate of courage or cowardice.

Walking in the Capitol is a changed place. Outside, barbed wire tops tall fences surrounding an extended perimeter, even blocking the shelves of nations at the Library of Congress.

Inside, National Guard soldiers armed with long rifles patrol the marble halls day and night, some stopping to take photos of the ornate statues and symbols of the country’s history.

As the building hums with familiar sights and sounds, coffee brews in the basement cafeteria, there is a new normal too. Broken glass remains on some windows, which some want to keep as a reminder. Posters and handwritten notes thanking the Capitol police adorn a basement tunnel.

Representative Adriano Espaillat, DN.Y., said in a speech that the attack on the Capitol was an attack on the voters that lawmakers represent.

We are their voice here, he said. We must not sweep it under the rug.

Associated Press editor Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington contributed to this report.

