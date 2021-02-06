India is ‘delusional’ if it thinks it can pressure Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Hum News in Kotli, February 6, 2021. YouTubePM Imran Khan says India has “failed” to pressure Pakistan in FATFI. India can never isolate Pakistan from the rest of the world, he says, “People will never come out of their homes to save corruption from PDM,” PM says

Prime Minister Imran Khan said India had “failed” to place Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “blacklist”.

The prime minister, speaking to Hum News on Friday, said India was “delusional” if it thought it could crack down on Pakistan, shortly after addressing a huge crowd in Kotli, and offered Modi a dialogue on Kashmir if it restores its special status.

The prime minister, on India’s goals against Pakistan, said New Delhi could never isolate Islamabad from the rest of the world.

“We called on India to resolve the Kashmir conflict through dialogue,” he said, adding that the Kashmir issue was once again in the spotlight internationally.

Speaking of local politics, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “can organize as many long marches as it wants people to understand their goals.”

“People will never come out of their homes to save their corruption,” he said.

The prime minister, speaking on the economic front, said industries across the country were moving in the right direction and behaving better than in the past.

‘Ready to talk to India’

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech in Kotli a day earlier, said: “I did my best to get us to give them (India) a message of peace and explain to them that the Kashmir dispute will not be resolved with your cruelty. “

He said they ended up damaging their nation. “The country is divided. The RSS ideology has hurt itself the most and will continue to do so.”

“Muslims suffer, farmers suffer. Minorities are all afraid. Because such an ideology for a while can win you elections, but this fascist ideology destroys the fabric of society,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said .

“You are laying the groundwork for your ruin like this.

Speaking to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Narendra Modi, since I took office I tried to improve our relations and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolution. “There is no other way. Today, I repeat to you. Come and resolve this Kashmir dispute with us. And for that, the first thing you need to do is restore article 370.” And then talk to us. And then, according to the UN resolution, give the Kashmiris their right. “

“We are ready to speak to you again. But I repeat, do not take the hand of friendship for weakness. This country, Pakistan, belongs to those who bow down to no one but God. We don’t fear anyone other than Him, so don’t think we are saying this with fear.

“We want the people of Kashmir to get their rights. We want this oppression to end. We want the Kashmiris to decide their future. It is their human and democratic right. And for that, all of Pakistan is with them,” the first said the minister.

“Rest assured, I said I would be Kashmir’s ambassador and raise my voice for you everywhere until Kashmir gets freedom,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

“I wish to remind the United Nations that you have not fulfilled your duty, that you have not kept your promise,” he said.

He promised the Kashmiris that Pakistan will grant them both the people of Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir the right to be a free state, if they so choose.

The Prime Minister said that not only the entire Pakistani nation stands alongside the oppressed Kashmiris, but also the entire Muslim nation. “Even if for some reason a Muslim country does not support you (outwardly), I guarantee that the entire Muslim world is by your side.”

He added that even non-Muslim countries, which believe in justice, want Kashmir to get its due, which the United Nations had promised.

