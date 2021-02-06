Minister of Health, only 137,207 people received the 2-step vaccine injection





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) headed by Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin released the latest data on Covid-19 vaccination in Indonesia from Saturday (6/2/2021) at 2:00 p.m. WIB. In these data, the Ministry of Health said the total vaccination target in Indonesia reached 181,554,465 people. Of this total, the goal of immunizing health workers or health workers has reached 1,593,620 people.

Today, the first phase of vaccination has been given to 777,096 people, with coverage of 49.66%. The second stage of the vaccination was injected to 137,207 people, with a coverage of 8.77%. Meanwhile, daily Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have increased by 12,000, to be precise an increase of 12,156 cases after dropping in early February to last Friday (5/2/2021). Based on data from the Department of Health on Saturday, the total positive confirmation cases of Covid-19 currently stand at 1,147,010, an increase of 12,156. Daily cases increased by 12,000, the last time they were registered on January 31, 2021. The following day so far, cases had dropped from 10 to 11,000 cases. There were 176,433 active cases registered, in which the number of specimens examined was 65,167 with 74,401 suspects. Death cases also continue to rise, recorded so far increasing by 191, bringing the number of deaths to 31,393. Finally, rework cases have also increased quite sharply. Increased by 12,204 so that cumulative cases recovered to 939,184 cases. According to Worldometers data, Indonesia is now ranked 19th with the most Covid-19 cases in the world, and is 4th in Asia and first in the ASEAN region with the most cases. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that in February 2021, the government would step up the Covid-19 vaccination program. This activity will be accompanied by a Covid-19 control policy. With this control policy and this vaccination program, we hope that the spread of Covid-19 can decrease and that the economy will recover. “We hope that in February we will be surrounded by vaccinations,” Jokowi said during a limited meeting on discipline against Covid-19 at Bogor Palace which was broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Sunday (31 / 01/2021). [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



