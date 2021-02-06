Anil Agarwal on PM Modi’s concern for farmers

Anil Agarwal took to the Twitter microblogging site and tweeted a few tweets about his experience.

He tweeted: “Our PM Shri @ narendramodi has the highest priority for farmers and is always thinking about how he can help them. I remember an incident during the locust attack last year.” Anil Agarwal in a follow-up tweet wrote: “He’s had sleepless nights and called all over the world for a solution. He insisted on airlifting the machines so machine deliveries from the UK can be accelerated. He did not. rest until a solution was found. “

India faces the threat of the locust problem in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Earlier at an event in August last year, PM Narendra Modi explained how modern technologies are helpful in addressing the challenges facing the agricultural sector. He said that at the rate at which locust swarms were spreading across the country, it was not possible to control them in the traditional way.

“In May, the Bundelkhand region had faced a locust problem. (…) I was told that the region was facing the locust attack after 30 years. Not only Uttar Pradesh, more than 10 States were facing the locust problem, ”the Prime Minister said.

India has controlled this problem in a scientific way, he said.

“If it had not been for the coronavirus, a positive week-long media debate would have been conducted on this subject. A great success has been achieved,” he added.

Claiming that the central government was working on a “war footing” to save crops from this pest, Modi said a dozen control rooms, including one in Jhansi, had been installed and authorities had purchased special sprayers. and distributed to affected areas.

“Whether it’s tractors or chemicals, all the mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that farmers suffer less damage to crops. To save large trees, drones and helicopters were used for spraying. Thanks to these measures, India was able to save farmers from suffering huge losses, “he said.

Stressing the importance of modern agricultural technologies, the Prime Minister urged young researchers and agroscientists to work on “ One Life, One Mission ” to promote technologies like drones or artificial intelligence across the country.

Over the past six years, the government has made efforts to bring agricultural research directly to the fields and make scientific advice available even to small farmers, he said.