Queen’s property manager attracts big bids for seabed auction





The Crown Estate is auctioning leases to accommodate at least 7 gigawatts of new wind farms with the potential to power more than six million homes. Photo: Getty An auction of seabed rights to build offshore wind farms off the coasts of England and Wales has attracted a multibillion-pound auction windfall. The Crown Estate, which manages the Queens property portfolio, holds the exclusive rights to lease the seabed around the British Isles. The Monarchs property manager is awarding leases to energy companies wishing to develop turbines at sea. This is the first of such an auction in more than a decade. The company is auctioning leases to accommodate at least 7 gigawatts of new wind farms with the potential to power more than six million homes. It is understood that bids for the long-awaited auction have reached record levels, exceeding industry expectations. According to ReNews, two 1.5-gigawatt wind farm plots in the Irish Sea received the most frantic auctions, with energy companies offering to pay up to 200 million ($ 275 million) per site for a total income of 400 million per year. It was predicted that the sites would attract between 15 and 45 meters. But awards for three other areas have yet to be released. The licenses are valid for 10 years, which means that the auction will raise at least 4 billion over 10 years. As such, Queens revenue is expected to grow by at least $ 100million per year, while revenue will generate over $ 300million per year for the Treasury. READ MORE: Boris Johnson calls for ‘coordinated action’ on climate change Queen Elizabeth II also owns properties on Regent Street and St Jamess in London, as well as shopping malls and shopping parks across the UK. The Crown Estate manages the $ 13.4 billion in commercial property held by the Monarch, in the public interest. All profits from registered companies go to the UK Treasury, which transfers 25% of profits with a two-year lag to the Queen through the Sovereign Grant. The auction and the huge sums at stake have sparked calls for a green sovereign wealth fund, a public investment fund to fight the climate crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged the UK will become a world leader on climate change. The story continues So far, the government has committed to 40 gigawatts of offshore wind farms in Britain by 2030, up from just over 10 operational gigawatts today. In December, during the United Nations Climate Summit, the UK has submitted a new National Climate Plan or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) that confirms its pledge to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by at least 68% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. It was the first time Britain had presented its own proposal under the Global Paris Agreement, as it had previously fallen under European Union plans. Boris Johnson has told the UN climate body that the UK will end foreign funding for oil and gas projects he has announced. WATCH: How the world can better prepare for climate change

