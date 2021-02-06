Bilawal promises to use constitutional means to oust government





Days after the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) announced its long march to Islamabad, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday pledged to use only “democratic and constitutional means” to dislodge the government.

At a press conference in Islamabad, he said the 11-party alliance will jointly challenge the government in the senatorial elections and that Mehngai March – the name given to the PDM’s long march to Islamabad slated for March 26 – will be launched across the country.

Bilawal Bhutto said the government cannot amend the constitution by bringing in an ordinance allowing open voting in senatorial elections.

“Attempts are currently being made to rig the senatorial elections by making the institutions controversial as in the 2018 elections,” Bilawal said.

“ The government tries to put pressure on the SC by bringing an ordinance for the ballot open to the senatorial elections ”

He alleged that the government was trying to pressure the Supreme Court by passing an ordinance. “Imran Khan is afraid and he does not trust his members, so an attempt is underway to organize a public ballot,” he added.

The statement came just hours before the PTI-led government enacted the 2021 Elections Amendment Order, under which the next senatorial elections can be held by public ballot.

Bilawal said the government has brought the Supreme Court into a position that whatever verdict it delivers now will be controversial, questioning the timing of the move. “The case is in court now. They’ve gone ahead [promulgating the said ordinance] because they wanted to put pressure on the Supreme Court, ”he added.

The PPP chairman said the government wanted to use all the tricks in the book ahead of the Senate elections and use the institutions to serve its own interests. “If the government had wanted to amend the Constitution, it should have spoken about it. No party has been contacted on this subject. We want complete and comprehensive electoral reforms,” ​​he added.

Speaking of the long march recently announced by the PDM to Islamabad, Bilawal said the alliance was using its democratic right to do so.

“ The PDM does not renounce the decision to resign ”

“The PDM has not given up on its decision to resign. It is a democratic process. If we have resigned [earlier], the PTI would have won the majority in the Senate, ”he said.

Bilawal said that the PDM’s action plan is clear and that he will use the motion of no confidence as the main option to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. “We are participating in the senatorial elections together as part of the strategy we have all adopted,” he added.

Reiterating his position on the 18th Amendment, he said any attempt to roll back the constitutional amendment will be thwarted.

Read more: PM Imran fails to step down ‘respectfully’ before PDM deadline, says Bilawal

Regarding the dialogues with the government, the PPP chairman said that at the moment when the PDM decided not to speak but if it decides to negotiate, then his party would share its opinion on the matter.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran’s statement about not giving an NRO-type deal to opposition leaders, Bilawal said the prime minister had already given the NRO to the sugar and flour mafia as well. than former TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.

“Now Imran Khan is requesting an NRO from PDM. But, he will not be allowed to flee. He will be held responsible for all his sins,” he added.

To a question, Bilawal said his father and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari had made no statement regarding the dissolution of the Assembly of Balochistan. “We are learning a lot from his political wisdom.”

