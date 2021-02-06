Pathways for the United States to Achieve Zero and Negative Net CO2 Emissions by 2050: Report





The American Geophysical Union (AGU) released a report claiming to have created several pathways to help the United States achieve net zero and net negative CO2 emissions by 2050. AGU has modeled the entire US energy and industrial system with new analytical tools that capture synergies that have not been represented in sectoral or integrated assessment models. By methodically increasing energy efficiency, switching to electric technologies, using clean electricity (especially wind and solar power), and deploying a small amount of carbon capture technology, the United States can achieve zero emissions without requiring behavioral changes. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) special report on global warming of 1.5 ° C highlights the need for carbon neutrality by mid-century, and achieving it in 30 years in the United States will be a challenge. Practical pathways detailing the technologies, infrastructure, costs and tradeoffs involved are needed. The AGU created eight scenarios that would meet all of the energy needs of the United States at a net cost of 0.21.2% of GDP in 2050, using only commercial or near-commercial technologies, without requiring early withdrawal of existing infrastructure. More detailed cost models than those used in the past have revealed unexpected synergies, counterintuitive results and tradeoffs. These pathways with constraints on consumer behavior, land use, biomass use and technological choices (eg no nuclear) achieved the goal, but at a higher cost. The paths chosen by AGU used four basic strategies: energy efficiency, carbon-free electricity, electrification and carbon capture. The least expensive routes were based on more than 80% wind and solar electricity plus thermal generation for reliability. However, a 100% renewable primary energy system was feasible but had a higher cost and land use. Eliminating the use of fossil fuels is possible but costs more. Restricting the use of biomass and land for renewables is possible but might require nuclear power to compensate. AGU says it has discovered multiple feasible options for delivering low-carbon fuels for non-electrifiable end uses in industry, freight and aviation that were not needed in bulk until 2035. The actions required in all avenues are similar over the next decade: increase renewable capacity by 3.5, phase out coal, maintain existing gas production capacity, and increase sales of electric vehicles and heat pumps to more than 50% market share. In October 2020, the world’s third largest economy, Japan, announced its intention to become carbon neutral by 2050. In his first political speech to parliament, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said: Responding to climate change is no longer a constraint for the growing economy. There is a need to change the way of thinking that proactive measures against climate change will lead to changes in industrial structure and economic society, leading to strong growth. The world’s largest and growing energy market, China, also announced in September 2020 its intention to transform into a carbon neutral economy by 2060. However, for a country that contributes 28% global emissions, Chinese President Xi Jinpings said he had not announced a defined roadmap and immediate concrete steps towards the goal, analysts said.

Rahul is a journalist at Mercom India. Prior to entering the world of renewables, Rahul was Gujarat bureau chief for The Quint. He also worked for DNA Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad Mirror. With a background in banking and finance, Rahul also worked for JP Morgan Chase and State Bank of India. More articles by Rahul Nair. Rahul is a journalist at Mercom India. Prior to entering the world of renewables, Rahul was Gujarat bureau chief for The Quint. He also worked for DNA Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad Mirror. With a background in banking and finance, Rahul also worked for JP Morgan Chase and State Bank of India. More articles by Rahul Nair.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos