Jokowi’s Facebook account attacked by Malaysian Internet users, Commission I: Wrong address!





Suara.com – Commission I DPR RI Golkar Faction Member Dave Laksono also gave a response to the phenomenon of Malaysian netizens flooding the comment column uploaded by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding a meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister (PM ) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. According to him, the treatment of Malaysian Internet users has been poorly addressed. “Yes, obviously the wrong address. It’s home affairs,” said Dave, contacted by Suara.com, on Saturday (6/2/2021). Dave said the tone of the protest should have been conveyed through a more formal internal forum. He suggested that the Indonesian side should not bother to intervene. “We don’t need to interfere with this. But Tan Sri is officially the Malaysian head of government, so that’s what we admit,” he said. Also read:

Malaysian citizens invade Jokowi’s Facebook: Pak Joko, just take PM Yassin Previously, the meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Yassin and President Jokowi addressed various issues, including the issue of a coup and the return of the military junta to Myanmar. One of the portraits from the meeting of the two state officials was uploaded directly to President Jokowi’s official Facebook account on Saturday (6/2/2021). The uploaded photo captures the moment President Jokowi wore a blue suit. Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who wore a black coat, stood by his side. The two appeared to be heading towards a room in the Merdeka Palace. Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visited Indonesia today. And as a close ally, I welcome the arrival of Prime Minister Muhyiddin. In addition, Malaysia is one of the important partners of Indonesia in the areas of trade, investment, tourism and socioculture, “he wrote Jokowi’s report as quoted by Suara.com. Jokowi mentioned that the meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin discussed various issues such as bilateral issues such as the protection of citizens in Malaysia to the area issue. Also read:

Jokowi’s Facebok account attacked by Malaysian internet users: watch out for positions taken In a separate upload, but still on the meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Jokowi said political developments in Myanmar cannot escape discussion. “We hope that the political disputes that arise in Myanmar can be resolved in accordance with applicable law. As Prime Minister Muhyiddin said,” there are concerns that the political unrest in Myanmar may affect peace and stability in the region. “said Jokowi. “We ask two foreign ministers to meet with the ASEAN president and explore a special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers regarding Myanmar’s development,” he continued. Both President Jokowi’s downloads have been attacked by various comments. Among them are Internet users suspected of coming from Malaysia. The citizens of the neighboring country are not focused on the material presented by Jokowi. They even attacked and criticized Prime Minister Yassin. According to citizens of the neighboring country, Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could not function properly.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos