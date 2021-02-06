Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam, West Bengal on February 7 in India News poll





New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls due to take place this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The prime minister’s office said that around 11:45 a.m., Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for two hospitals and launch the “Asom Mala” program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, Assam. Afterwards, around 4:50 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal. PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation. “It was built with an investment of around Rs. 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. It will meet the growing needs for LPG in West Bengal and other states in eastern and southern Africa. North East India – an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of providing clean cooking LPG to every home, ”said the Prime Minister’s Office. PM Modi will dedicate the 348 km section of the Dobhi Durgapur pipeline, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project, to the nation. “It marks an important step towards achieving a nation, a gas network. Built with an investment of around Rs. 2,400 crore, the pipeline will help revive the HURL Sindri fertilizer plant (Jharkhand), supplying gas to the Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur (West Bengal) and meet to the demand for gas from the industrial, commercial and automotive sectors, as well as to the distribution of town gas in all the major cities of the State ”, declared the Prime Minister’s office. The first stone of the second catalytic-isodeparaffin unit at the Haldia refinery will be laid. A four-lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41 would also be inaugurated. https://t.co/9vOcZp0SDY Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021 Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tons per year and, once commissioned, it is expected to save approximately US $ 185 million in foreign exchange. PM will also dedicate to the nation the 4 Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41. It was built at a cost of Rs 190 crore. The commissioning of this overflight will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to the Haldia quay complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in a substantial saving in travel time and vehicle operating costs. heavy entering and leaving the port. These projects are in line with Prime Minister Purvodaya’s vision to stimulate growth in eastern India. Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Union Minister of Oil and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion. PM Narendra Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch “Asom Mala”, aimed at helping improve national highways and major district road networks in the state. The program is unique in that it emphasizes efficient maintenance through ongoing data collection in the field and its link to the road asset management system. “Asom Mala will provide quality interconnection roads between national highways and the rural road network, and facilitate uninterrupted multimodal transport. It will interconnect centers of economic growth with transport corridors and improve inter-state connectivity, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two medical schools and hospitals, which are being established in Biswanath and Charaideo, for an estimated total project cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and a capacity of 100 MBBS. The increase in the number of medical schools and hospitals will not only alleviate the shortage of physicians in the state, but will also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire Northeast region. The foundations of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost the health infrastructure in Assams. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the field of health. This benefited not only Assam, but the entire Northeast as well. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021 Live







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos