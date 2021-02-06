Bidens China plan faces biggest threat from GOP leaders





Xi Jinping, Marjorie Taylor Greene. President Joe Biden visited the State Department on Thursday to reaffirm his commitment to U.S. diplomacy and alliances, following a Trump presidency that scorned both and gutted the foreign service. Biden knows that these alliances, in Europe and Asia, will be essential in dealing with a booming China. Xi Jinping has made clear his intention to surpass the United States as the dominant economic and technological power in the world and to shape a new world order that revolves around Beijing’s authoritarian model. Donald Trump’s erratic, America First, get-hard efforts have failed to curb Xi’s ambitions. Yet across the city to the Capitol, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rhetoric has laid bare Biden’s biggest challenge in handling competition with China: the global perception that US politics is consumed by crazy conspiracy theories that drag the country down. Communist Party of China releases and media are filled with the triumphalist belief that China is historically destined to rise while the United States falls. American allies fear they will have to hedge their bets with China. China’s biggest political question, then, is whether Biden can, as he put it, “reclaim our credibility” as a world leader. The stakes are immensely high. China’s challenge is not a repeat of the Cold War with the Soviet Union. After World War II, the United States engaged in a policy of “containment” with the Kremlin, based on the famous 1946 “long telegram” from American diplomat George Kennan, who claimed that the Soviet Union would collapse. ultimately because of internal contradictions. But as the Financial Times’ leading economic commentator, Martin Wolf, comments, “Containing China is not a feasible option. The rigid, state-controlled economy of the Soviet Union has failed to adapt and develop, while China has made amazing economic and technological advances over the past four decades. Wolf estimates that the Chinese economy “could be as big as that of the United States and the EU, together” by 2050. And China is so integrated into the global economy – again unlike the Soviet Union – that even as the United States tries to disentangle supply chains from dependence on China – most countries want good relations with Washington and Beijing. Even Europeans find it difficult to resist Chinese decoys. The EU has just signed a massive Chinese investment deal, rejecting Biden’s request to wait for his inauguration and be able to discuss it with them. All of this matters, because Xi Jinping has displayed a ruthlessness and willingness to crush dissent unseen since Mao Zedong, whom he seeks to emulate. While visiting Beijing at the end of 2019, I visited the National Museum of China in Tiananmen Square, where one wing contains all of modern Chinese history from the mid-1800s to Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao. The second wing is dedicated only, with videos and a huge model of Chinese military maneuvers, to all of Xi Jinping’s glorious achievements. Biden’s intention to rejuvenate alliances in Asia, and in Europe as well, is therefore crucial for Xi to take note that if he oversteps certain lines, democratic nations will push back. Yet our allies do not know if they can still trust the American leadership. As Wolf writes: “Over the past two decades and especially the past four years, the United States has devastated its reputation for common sense, decency, reliability and even adherence to basic democratic standards.” (And the United States’ reputation for competence has been shattered this year by Trump’s dismal failures in dealing with COVID-19.) And how can the allies be sure that Trumpism will not return to the White House in four years? To face China, Biden will have to convince his allies – and Beijing – that the United States can get their own house in order. It will be tragic if GOP leaders undermine the crucial effort to counter Xi Jinping.







