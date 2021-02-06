Boris Johnson News – Anti-devolution Tories are heading for ‘defeat and marginalization’, Telegraph columnist warns | Zoom Fintech





Boris Johnson News – Anti-devolution Tories are heading for ‘defeat and marginalization’, warns Telegraph columnist

(BA) IAAAAAAAP /// yH5 (BA) EAAA (AAL) AAAAAA (BA) AEAAAIBRAA7 ″ /> Conservatives are heading for defeat and marginalization if they become an anti-devolution party, a Telegraph columnist warned. Eliot Wilson, a former Westminster Clerk, said Tories need to admit the UK is a remarkably unbalanced political system and shift the economic levers of power out of Whitehall and to nations and regions. In the article, he references Boris Johnsons comments at a meeting of MPs that decentralization was a disaster and Tony Blairs’ biggest mistake. It doesn’t matter that Boris Johnson is right, writes Eliot Wilson. The point is, decentralization has been part of the UK’s constitutional landscape for 20 years and, for all but the crispest of old-school Tories, it’s here to stay. There is as little sense in regretting it as in a sea captain who regrets the weather. If the Conservative Party continues to be a reluctant participant in decentralized assemblies, and if it also mentally cancels London City Hall, it will create a self-fulfilling prophecy of defeat and marginalization. It will become the party of English towns and counties, with only one or two distant cousins ​​on the Celtic fringes. But it doesn’t have to be. (BA) EAAA (AAL) AAAAAA (BA) AEAAAIBRAA7 ″ class = “jetpack-lazy-image” /> (BA) EAAA (AAL) AAAAAA (BA) AEAAAIBRAA7 ″ class = “jetpack-lazy-image” /> Dynamic Instead of becoming a deve-skeptic party, conservatives should wholeheartedly embrace the possibilities of decentralization and go further, he writes. If they are smart and united, they will anchor a new love for local self-government to their stated desire to level up and present themselves as the party of opportunity, competition and diversity in all its forms, said Eliot Wilson. The UK is a remarkably unbalanced political system. There is London and it is everywhere else. This will never be reversed, but the balance can be shifted by creating powerful city and region leaders who control the economic levers of their estates, and by accepting Whitehall’s loss of direct control. Our big cities: Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast should be dynamic economic centers where wealth creation can be channeled to the most fertile areas: financial services in Edinburgh, creative industries in Manchester, manufacturing in Birmingham. But if Johnson wants a legacy, imagine one he could have: a UK in which power has been transferred to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with strong Tory representation in the first two. (BA) EAAA (AAL) AAAAAA (BA) AEAAAIBRAA7 ″ />

