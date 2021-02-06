Politics
Opinion: Erdogan fears Generation Z of turkeys | Opinion | DW
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fears the protests that have erupted at Istanbul Bosporus University (also known as Bogazici University’s Editor’s Note) against his totalitarian regime. He retaliated with an ironic approach.
In the 1990s, I studied at the University of the Bosphorus, which is located on the European side of the city and offers education in English. During this time, I worked as an assistant to Professor Ustun Erguder, rector of the institution at the time.
A bastion of liberalism
The Bosphorus University is one of the few remaining strongholds of democratic and liberal thought in Turkey. His resilient faculty and critical-minded students are a thorn on Erdogan’s side; that’s the kind of force he wants to purge from Turkey. The university is a safe haven for liberals, anarchists, feminists, LGBTQI + activists, Kurds, the left, atheists and even to the pious horror of Erdogan, the pious Muslims, who fear no one except Allah.
Turkish journalist Banu Gven received an award for her work on press freedom in Turkey in 2017
They study and teach side by side at this university, on this beautiful campus, near the Bosphorus river. And they reject Erdogan’s new rector Melih Bulu, claiming he committed plagiarism, which disqualifies anyone from running one of Turkey’s top universities. It also emerged that he was an active member of Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and that in 2009 he was considering running for mayor. It is obvious that Erdogan wants to install Bulu to control this elite institution. But it won’t work.
For weeks now, professors and students have been organizing midday demonstrations, lining up outside with their backs to the rector’s office. Bulu must be the loneliest rector in the whole world these days.
Hundreds of arrests
Erdogan is irritated by such resistance. And by organizing creative events and posting videos online, students are gaining more and more public attention. Students from other universities have already expressed their solidarity with them. Erdogan, in turn, appealed to the police to crush such protests. Hundreds of students have been temporarily arrested; four remain in detention.
Erdogan and Devlet Bahceli, who heads the junior nationalist partner of Turkey’s MHP coalition, attack students almost daily, calling them “terrorists”. In an effort to further delegitimize the demonstrations. Erdogan even resorted to stoking homophobia, claiming “there is no LGBT”. AKP Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu called the movement “revolting”.
First-time voters threaten AKP power
Erdogan resorts to violence because he fears a movement close to the Gezi Park protests in 2013. He is desperately trying to delegitimize the students because he fears that they will not be able to vote him in the elections of 2023. He is on something: to within two years, 5 million young Turks will have reached voting age, or about 12% of the total electorate. Only a small faction would vote for the president, which is clear from the thousands of dislikes and negative comments Erdogan’s YouTube live stream drew.
This is how President Erdogan introduced himself to the younger generation on social media in June 2020
Various surveys show that Generation Z in Turkey has little sympathy for Erdogan and his ideas. According to a poll carried out last year by the Gezici Arastrma Merkezi institute, 76.4% of those polled said they consider the rule of law and democracy to be top priorities for Turkey. Just 15.7% of Gen Z voters say they regularly pray bad news for Erdogan, who aims to make Turkey more godly. On top of all this, a MetroPoll poll found that 55% of AKP supporters preferred university rectors to be democratically elected, rather than appointed by the president.
How more brutal will Erdogan be?
Bosphorus University rector Bulu insists he won’t resign, which he can’t anyway, unless Erdogan replaces him with someone else. Bulu therefore hopes that the protests will slowly dissipate.
Erdogan’s brutal police crackdown will prevent a second uprising in Gezi Park. But this violence will not change the minds of young Turkish people. The more the president marched, the sooner his fall will come. The question is: how much more violent can Erdogan become in the years to come?
Banu Gven is a Turkish journalist and television presenter. She writes for various German and Turkish media. She has been living and working in Germany since 2018.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]