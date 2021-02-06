President Jokowi’s car, which was hit by flooding in South Kalimantan, caught the attention of Americans, but now many are being driven





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo’s official car that may have hit the floods in South Kalimantan (South Kalimantan) has caught the attention of Americans. They are also busy searching for President Jokowi’s state car. Jokowi is known to have used a Toyota Land Cruiser when he hit the floods in South Kalimantan. The incident then went viral and rapidly increased sales of the Japanese SUV in America. Land Cruiser sales in America in January 2021 increased by 221% compared to December 2020. At least 660 car units were registered in America in December 2020.







In addition to being seen as difficult, the increase in sales was due to the announcement that the Land Cruiser would cease production in America. While interest in buying this SUV continues to rise in Uncle Sam’s country. “The increase in sales of the Land Cruiser is confirmed due to our decision to no longer sell this car. So many are looking for the remaining inventory,” said a statement from Toyota America. Car and driver. The increased sales of the Land Cruiser did not affect the interest of Americans even though the price of the car was quite high. To be able to bring the car home, consumers must exchange it for 86,000 USD (equivalent to Rp1, 18 billion). After stopping production of the Land Cruiser, Toyota America also prepared a replacement. According to some sources, ATPM will launch the Toyota Tundra as a replacement for its older brother. Despite this, Americans believe Toyota will relaunch the Land Cruiser in the future. Since Toyota often does the same for the US market. One of them is the rebirth of the Toyota Supra, as well as the Toyota Venza, which was discontinued in 2015 and will return this year. (ACF)







