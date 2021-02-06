Jagan writes to PM Modi and asks him to drop his plan to privatize Vizag Steel

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday called on the Center to reconsider its proposal to privatize Rasthriya Ispat Nigam Limited through a strategic 100% divestment of the Indian government’s shareholding.

Jagans’ letter comes amid massive protests from RINL employees and political parties. The main legislator of the Telugu Desam party of Visakhapatnam (North) Ganta Srinivasa Rao resigned from his assembly in the afternoon to protest against the plan to privatize the steel plant.

In a late-night letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagan said the decision to privatize RINL had caused much concern among the state’s population. He said that the RINL, the Visakhapatnam steelworks company, was the state’s largest public sector industrial unit, directly creating employment opportunities for nearly 20,000 people and many other employment opportunities. indirect.

He said the steel plant was established after a decade of turmoil in which 32 people sacrificed their lives. The plant had performed well between 2002 and 2015, making a profit, making a turnaround after being labeled a sick company BIFR. The company currently has around 19,700 acres of land and the valuation of that land alone could exceed one lakh crore rupees due to the plant’s location in the urban area, he pointed out.

The chief minister further said that the RINL, with a production capacity of 7.3 million tonnes, had recently undertaken the modernization of the plant and the expansion of capacity, which led the plant to borrow from banks to resume expansion. Due to a slump in the steel market, the company had been posting losses since 2015 and struggling to service the debt.

One of the major structural problems which has also led to high production costs is the absence of a captive mine thus affecting profitability. The plant will become a profitable business again with support from the Center, such as allocating captive iron ore mines to reduce input costs, swapping high-cost debt for low-cost debt, and converting Debt to equity through equity conversion, Jagan said. .

I assure you that the state government will work closely with the Center to turn the business around and that together we can relaunch the plant to unleash greater value for society, he asked the Prime Minister.