Pervaiz Elahi hails Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising Kashmir issue internationally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – February 6, 2021): Punjabian Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said Prime Minister Imran Khan should be recognized for raising the Kashmir issue on all international platforms over the past two and a half years.

Addressing a party meeting in Gujrat on Saturday, he said Imran Khan has proven himself to be the true ambassador of the unfortunate Kashmiri people who have suffered under the despotic yoke of the Indian government for seven decades, adding that the Kashmiri people have been deprived of his right to self. -determination.

MPs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, former Federal Minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, former Provincial Minister Mian Imran Masood, Khalid Asghar, Syed Madad Ali Shah, Saadat Nawaz Ajnala, Amjad Pervaiz Butt, Ashraf Rehania and a large number of workers of the party attended the meeting.

President Pervaiz Elahi, who is PML-Q provincial chairman, said Prime Minister Imran Khan is also working day and night to make positive changes in the life of the common man, adding that things are gradually improving.

He said the PML-Q leadership shared their ideas with the PTI whatever they deemed necessary as a political ally of the government.

On the local government (LG) elections, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on party workers to prepare for the upcoming LG polls in the province, adding that the country needs a “ progress march ” to place of a long march of opposition parties.

Pervaiz Elahi, referring to the development work undertaken during his tenure as Chief Minister of the Punjab, said his government has launched many projects that have never been undertaken in the province since Pakistan’s establishment.

Former chief minister Shehbaz Shairf had locked up the Seerat Academy during his tenure, while the PML-Q leadership made the academy functional again, “he said referring to the policy. of victimization by the PML-N government. He said that the PML-Q government established departments for the education and rehabilitation of homeless children.

Speaking to party workers, former Federal Minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain said the PML-Q believes in action at the public level, adding that the party manifesto is a public service and PML-Q has kept its promises. during his tenure in power.

MP Moonis Elahi said political forces should focus on public issues, adding that positive reviews from opposition parties could help the government in public service. He said the country’s political leadership should promote the national agenda instead of pursuing and protecting the personal agenda.

