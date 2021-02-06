How Xi Jinping Changed Public Diplomacy in China

Joe Bidens’ election victory was greeted with cautious optimism by Chinese state media. However, while the English language Global Times sent friendly greetings to the President-elect of the United States, the tabloid daily a stable companion of the Chinese Communist Partys Peoples Daily says that China must remain vigilant and stay on track to strengthen its self-reliance.

Referring to Biden as an old friend, the newspaper recalled his 2011 visit to a restaurant in Beijing while touring the country as Barack Obama’s vice president. Phone noodle diplomacy, as it is called, seems to set a refreshing new tone for Sino-US relations. His visit to China, including watching a basketball game and visiting sufferers in earthquake-hit Sichuan province, left a positive imprint in the memory of some people, the newspaper said.

But the heat that Bidens’ visit seemed to generate was not to last until Donald Trump’s presidency. The newspaper quotes Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China in Beijing, as saying: We must not wait too long for Biden, because containing and confronting China is a strategic consensus between the two sides. from the United States.

How you view China’s economic, political, and military strength largely depends on where in the world you live. Developing countries, for example, see it as an exemplary model of progress. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, a longtime ally of China, said recently that his government wanted to learn from China’s industrial development to accelerate economic growth and eradicate poverty.

On the other hand, the notion of China as threat became firmly established in the United States foreign policy speech. This threat has apparently intensified in recent years. China substantial and strategic investment in developing countries and Belt and road This move is widely seen as signaling the transition from US global dominance to a world order in which China is a competing player.

The two countries have also clashed publicly over other issues, such as China’s land claims in the south china sea, new security laws and crackdown on dissent Hong Kong. Especially the insistence on calling the global Covid-19 pandemic the Chinese virus did not help.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Chinese public diplomacy emphasized concepts such as peaceful ascent, to emphasize that it favors economic cooperation with the outside world over any political and ideological difference. But since Xis’ accession to the presidency of China in 2012, he has been more assertive by calling for a new kind of great power relationship with the United States.

Comrades and friends

If you want to get a glimpse of Chinese public diplomacy under Xi, his New Year’s speeches are a good place to start. As the first Chinese national leader to master the art of giving televised and broadcast speeches since 2014, Xi has used these speeches to address not only the Chinese people and the country’s allies, but the international community in his outfit.

Our research examine these discourses for clues to the evolution of Xis’ style. The Chinese president invariably begins by greeting: comrades, friends, ladies and gentlemen.

While comrades are a popular greeting among Communist Party members, friends indicate respect and affection, while ladies and gentlemen are traditionally used to address business elites or non-Chinese guests. This inclusive tone is emphasized by his frequent use of group pronouns such as us, our, and us, which aim to strengthen the bond between the speaker and the audience.

Then-US Vice President Joe Biden calls a local Beijing restaurant for lunch during his visit to China in 2011. Photo credit: Ng Han Guan / AFP

In his new year speech 2021, the projection of solidarity has spread globally, as the president urged citizens around the world to join hands and support each other to dispel the gloom of the pandemic and fight for a better earth.

He highlighted China’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and carefully attributed this achievement to the ordinary Chinese people. Greatness is forged in the ordinary, he insisted, adding that each person is remarkable.

State of the World Food

More broadly, speaking of China’s development strategies, Xi firmly places his country’s plans within the framework of the UN mission to maintain world peace and promote world development. Global power status would allow China to help the world come together to achieve these common goals. It has been a recurring theme.

In his New Year’s speech 2018 Xi noted that China has adhered to peaceful development while resolutely preserving China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

These messages are not intended only for a national audience, nor even for foreign leaders and elites. Xi and his advisers are aware that in a globalized media environment, foreign policy is not only conducted officially but also now through relations with Chinese citizens and foreigners abroad.

It’s hard to say, based on early statements from the new US presidents, whether his past noodle diplomacy will be back on the US State Department’s menu. Xi told the world in his 2020 new year speech that he had held meetings with many heads of state and government, sharing with them China’s proposals, promoting friendship and deepening consensus. A few countries have joined forces with us. We have friends all over the world.

It will be instructive to hear from the Chinese President again in 2022 to see if Joe Bidens United States has become one of them.

Yan wu is an associate professor and Richard thomas is a lecturer, Media and communications to University of Swansea.

This article was first published on The conversation.