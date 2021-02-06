Maharashtra: Prime Minister Modi’s intervention could solve farm bill issues, says Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that intervention at the highest level of central government could help resolve the stalemate between the Center and peasant organizations over controversial agricultural bills that resulted in more than 70 days of protest, by the agrarian community. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Defense Minister Rajnath Singh should step in and break the deadlock.

He also criticized the Center for failing to properly deal with the agitation by farmers and for taking extreme measures against protesters, which never happened in the country after independence.

In my opinion, the central government should take an initiative and a high-level minister should intervene. I don’t want to disrespect Narendra Singh Tomar (Union Minister of Agriculture), but the Prime Minister or the Minister of Defense should step in to get the issue resolved. If that happens, those leading the protest should also seek a resolution, Pawar told reporters.

To stop the protesters, the roads were cemented with nails. This has never happened in the country since independence. The government has taken extreme measures which also show their attitude. Whenever farmers take to streets like this, the government should show a certain harmony, he said.

Pawar alleged that the BJP defamed the continued agitation of farmers by calling them Khalistanis or terrorists. The ruling party has taken a stand to defame farmers by treating Khalistanis and terrorists. These agitators are farmers who have made the country self-sufficient in food production. Calling them with names is not a quality of civilized culture, the veteran chef said.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers, peasants, as well as social activists and political leaders participated in the national chakka jam organized by Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday in Maharashtra. Farmers in many parts of the state have blocked national roads and national roads to show their opposition to the three laws passed by the Center.

With the exception of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prominent parties including the Nationalist Congress Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, Swabhimani Sanghatna, the left-wing parties and its affiliates All India Kisan Sabha and All India Center for Trade Unions (AICTU) participated in the unrest across the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the protests were not political, but the party was standing up for farmers’ demands.

Reacting to comments from foreign celebrities, Pawar said farmers have been protesting despite all odds for more than two months and people have been sympathetic to them across the country. Now, similar views are being expressed abroad for farmers which are not good for the country. The government must take them seriously, he suggested.

Linking those reactions to the farmer protests to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ support for Donald Trump’s candidacy for the presidential candidate for the second term, he said, I remember when the Prime Minister was on a tour of the States- United, he said Trump would be elected for a second term and a few sections appreciated him. Today, foreigners are also reacting the same for the same reason, he said, accusing Modi of interfering in the internal affairs of the United States.

Swabhimani Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti led a protest in Kolhapur. Shetti slammed the Center for tweeting celebrities in support of farm laws. He said the government has forgotten that millions of ordinary people brought them to power, but once they dump them no celebrities will ask them.

Kishore Tiwari, president of the Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban mission, led a demonstration in Yavatmal district blocking the national road. Tiwari, who is associated with Shiv Sean and holds the rank of MoS, was arrested by district police.

In Mumbai, the Samajwadi Party, the NCP, the left parties protested in Kurla. NCP spokesperson and Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik took part in a demonstration near Kurla station. Malik, who is the head of the party unit in Mumbai, said the three laws are aimed at bringing industrialists into the agricultural sector.