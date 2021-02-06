Covid: ministers plan to extend the school day to help children catch up





Ministers are reportedly discussing proposals to extend the school day to help children make up for lost learning during the coronavirus lockdown. It comes as Boris Johnson faces pressure from Tory backbench MPs to push for the gradual reopening of schools in line with Wales and Scotland, where decentralized administrations have announced some children will return on February 22 . The Prime Minister is due to set the roadmap to ease the lockdown within the same week, but insisted that schools in England do not return until March 8. According to The Daily Telegraph, officials from the Department of Education (DfE) are considering a series of proposals to help children try to recover lost learning, including extending the school day. Conservative MP Robert Halfon, who chairs the Commons Education Committee, told the newspaper he had discussed the idea with ministry officials. The plan could include charities and volunteers who run after-hours classes and extracurricular activities, meaning teachers may not be required to stay late. They are definitely considering all of these ideas, he said. I think they are receptive and are thinking about it seriously. Read more Catch-up money can be used to fund civil society groups to help extend the school day. The kids have been locked inside, their mental health has suffered, so a lot of mental health support is needed as well as academic help if needed. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week The Education Ministry declined to take inspiration from the reports, but a government spokesperson said: We will invest an additional $ 300 million in tutoring programs, building on the existing Covid catch-up fund of $ 1 billion , but the prime minister has made it clear that the extended school closures have had a huge impact on student education, which will take more than a year to catch up. The government will work with parents, teachers and schools to develop a long term plan to ensure students have the chance to make up for their lost education in this legislature and we have just appointed Sir Kevin Collins to the role of revival of education. commissioner, to specifically oversee this matter. Speaking on the BBC BreakfastChildren’s Commissioner Anne Longfield stressed that classrooms must reopen at the earliest opportunity, saying the impact on children outside of school was absolutely immense on their well-being. At the heart of it all is that children have very different experiences, and in all likelihood the children who started late and the most disadvantaged fell behind, we now know. She added: The pressure that is now on putting this catch-up in place, to get kids to the point where they can start to regain confidence and rebuild, really needs to start in earnest. That’s why I’m really pushing for not just some kind of a one-year catch-up, but something that will happen over the next two to three years to try and get the kids back, as much as possible, not just where they are. should have been. but also in advance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos