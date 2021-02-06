Impeachment of Donald Trump: Congressional investigators investigate video of Roger Stone flanked by Oath Keepers before riot on Capitol Hill





WASHINGTON – Congressional investigators preparing for the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump are focusing on the actions of the president and his associates around the insurgency on Capitol Hill, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

House impeachment officials and their team of attorneys review documents, including videos, photos and social media posts, looking for possible connections between people close to Trump and some involved in the riot on Capitol Hill, a source familiar with House impeachment officials. investigation told ABC News.

They include a video first released by ABC News showing longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone in Washington, DC on the morning of January 6. In the video, Stone is flanked by members of the Oath Keepers militia hours before the Capitol riots – including a man who appears to have later participated in the assault on the Capitol, according to researchers online.

“So, I hope we have it today, right?” a supporter asks Stone in the video. “We’ll see,” Stone replies. Stone maintained that he had “no role in the events of January 6” and repeated on several occasions that he “had never left the site of my hotel before leaving for Dulles airport” this afternoon.

Examining the actions of Trump, his aides and allies before and during the riot could help House impeachment officials argue that the 45th president’s comments to supporters at a Jan. 6 rally outside the White House were the culmination of a week of efforts to overthrow the Election Results. It could also shed light on the actions of those around Trump and whether they might have been more familiar with the riot – and some of those who participated in it – than was initially revealed.

An ABC News investigation of nearly 200 accused rioters facing federal charges for their involvement on Capitol Hill – based on court and military records, interviews and available reports – found that at least fourteen people who stormed the Capitol building have since said they were following Trump’s encouragement.

Democrats are also working to piece together what Trump did behind closed doors on the day of the insurgency, people familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Impeachment investigators are examining the actions of former Trump executives, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and the actions they may or may not have taken in connection with the Capitol attack, the sources said.

Reached by ABC News on Friday, a spokesperson for Meadows declined to comment.

Trump was only away from the White House for less than two hours, leaving only his supporters gathered at the “Save America” ​​rally to speak when he told them to come to Capitol Hill and urged them to several. times to fight for him.

ABC News previously reported that when Trump returned to the White House, he moved between the private dining room and the Oval Office, watching events unfold in real time as a small group of advisers, including Meadows, urged the president to condemn the violence. .

While Democrats are expected to widely cite video and social media recordings from January 6, it is not clear whether they will be able to call witnesses who could shed new light on Trump’s actions around and during the riot.

The Senate has yet to come to an agreement on the contours of the trial and whether either party can call witnesses to testify – a move that would certainly prolong debates in the Senate.

Impeachment officials on Thursday invited Trump to testify in his sworn trial, a surprise offer that Trump’s legal team rejected and dismissed as an unconstitutional “public relations coup”, underlining the current status of Trump as a private citizen.

“Despite the rhetoric of his lawyers, any official accused of inciting gun violence against the United States government should welcome the opportunity to testify openly and honestly – that is, if the official had a defense. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the House’s main impeachment official, said in a statement Thursday evening.

“We will prove at trial that President Trump’s conduct was indefensible. His immediate refusal to testify speaks volumes and clearly establishes an adverse inference in support of his guilt,” Raskin said.

