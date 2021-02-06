Politics
The best strategy for Biden and Xi
I don’t know if US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping () or their foreign policy advisers have read Robert Axelrod’s classic book on international relations The Evolution of Cooperation, but they should take into account the Axelrod’s central vision on how countries can benefit from cooperation. and punish cheating.
Through countless simulations, Axelrod, now a professor emeritus at the University of Michigan, has discovered that the most beneficial long-term strategy for an actor such as a nation-state is to cooperate first, then play tit-for-tat.
In other words, a country is likely to win in the long run if it offers a gesture of goodwill and then responds in kind to subsequent moves by its opponents.
This idea is particularly applicable to the current stalemate between the United States and China. Although Biden and Xi know their countries are in an unlimited geopolitical rivalry, they also want to put up guardrails there to avoid potential catastrophes, such as an out of control arms race or direct military conflict.
Certainly, in the short term, the two leaders have far more urgent priorities than the de-escalation of bilateral tensions. Biden must undo the damage done to American democracy and society by former US President Donald Trump during one term, while Xi plans to reorient the Chinese economy to make it less vulnerable to decoupling from the United States.
Yet Biden and Xi appear to be faced with the same dilemma: being the first to expand an olive branch in a bid to stabilize short-term bilateral relations and gain lasting strategic advantage in the bilateral rivalry.
Biden faces strong bipartisan opposition in Washington to quash Trump’s policies towards China, such as tariffs and sanctions against Chinese tech companies, and though Xi is more keen to end the tailspin of relations Chinese-American, he has been reluctant to show goodwill.
Instead, China has stepped up its crackdown on Hong Kong this year, and the Chinese military continues its campaign of intimidation and harassment against Taiwan.
If neither Biden nor Xi are willing to risk political capital to make the first move, US-China relations are likely to deteriorate further. On the national security front, the armies of the two countries are preparing for a face-to-face meeting, creating a dangerous dynamic of deterrence and counter-deterrence.
Diplomatically, Biden will soon seek to rally American democratic allies to confront China, a move Xi implicitly denounced in his speech at this year’s World Economic Forum annual meeting.
Economic tensions could also intensify, as China appears unlikely to be able to meet the target of additional purchases of US goods set in the phase one trade deal that the Xis government has reached with the administration a year ago.
In the meantime, continued human rights violations in Hong Kong and against Xinjiang’s Muslim-majority Uyghur minority are likely to fuel Washington’s demands for further sanctions against China’s political leaders and economic entities.
The only way to prevent another wave of deterioration in US-China relations is for Biden or Xi to take the first concrete step in signaling their willingness to cooperate, and then strictly adhere to the rule of reciprocity thereafter. The costs of the first action would likely be modest, but the potential long-term payoffs could be disproportionate.
While the two countries would remain strategic competitors, their rivalry would be based on more stable expectations and mutually accepted rules. Cooperation in areas of common interest, in particular climate change, would be possible. More importantly, the de-escalation of tensions would reduce the risk of a catastrophic military conflict.
If the US and Chinese leaders find Axelrods’ insight compelling enough to translate into real policy, their next challenge is to determine what their respective first steps should be, given the uncertainty over how other parties will respond. .
Since the long-rooted Xi seems to have more leeway than Biden, he’s in a better position to take the initiative. Plus, it has a rich menu of options to show goodwill and possibly elicit a positive response from the United States without risking too much political capital.
For example, China should immediately allow the return of American journalists it expelled last year in response to U.S. restrictions on journalists working for state-run Chinese media in the United States. Another option would be to dismiss the charges against the 53 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong arrested early last month.
Releasing a significant number of Uyghurs arbitrarily detained for reasons of poor health or, to use China’s official justification for detaining them, the completion of vocational training would mean X pragmatism to address arguably the most important bilateral issue. difficult.
Likewise, the suspension of provocative incursions by Chinese fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone would help the parties mitigate the risk of accidental conflict and defuse tensions with the United States.
It’s unclear whether Biden would respond positively to any of these gestures, but Xi should try. China has little to lose, and potentially a lot to gain.
Pei Minxin is Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College and Senior Non-Resident Researcher at the German Marshall Fund in the United States.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]