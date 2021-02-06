The best strategy for Biden and Xi

I don’t know if US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping () or their foreign policy advisers have read Robert Axelrod’s classic book on international relations The Evolution of Cooperation, but they should take into account the Axelrod’s central vision on how countries can benefit from cooperation. and punish cheating.

Through countless simulations, Axelrod, now a professor emeritus at the University of Michigan, has discovered that the most beneficial long-term strategy for an actor such as a nation-state is to cooperate first, then play tit-for-tat.

In other words, a country is likely to win in the long run if it offers a gesture of goodwill and then responds in kind to subsequent moves by its opponents.

This idea is particularly applicable to the current stalemate between the United States and China. Although Biden and Xi know their countries are in an unlimited geopolitical rivalry, they also want to put up guardrails there to avoid potential catastrophes, such as an out of control arms race or direct military conflict.

Certainly, in the short term, the two leaders have far more urgent priorities than the de-escalation of bilateral tensions. Biden must undo the damage done to American democracy and society by former US President Donald Trump during one term, while Xi plans to reorient the Chinese economy to make it less vulnerable to decoupling from the United States.

Yet Biden and Xi appear to be faced with the same dilemma: being the first to expand an olive branch in a bid to stabilize short-term bilateral relations and gain lasting strategic advantage in the bilateral rivalry.

Biden faces strong bipartisan opposition in Washington to quash Trump’s policies towards China, such as tariffs and sanctions against Chinese tech companies, and though Xi is more keen to end the tailspin of relations Chinese-American, he has been reluctant to show goodwill.

Instead, China has stepped up its crackdown on Hong Kong this year, and the Chinese military continues its campaign of intimidation and harassment against Taiwan.

If neither Biden nor Xi are willing to risk political capital to make the first move, US-China relations are likely to deteriorate further. On the national security front, the armies of the two countries are preparing for a face-to-face meeting, creating a dangerous dynamic of deterrence and counter-deterrence.

Diplomatically, Biden will soon seek to rally American democratic allies to confront China, a move Xi implicitly denounced in his speech at this year’s World Economic Forum annual meeting.

Economic tensions could also intensify, as China appears unlikely to be able to meet the target of additional purchases of US goods set in the phase one trade deal that the Xis government has reached with the administration a year ago.

In the meantime, continued human rights violations in Hong Kong and against Xinjiang’s Muslim-majority Uyghur minority are likely to fuel Washington’s demands for further sanctions against China’s political leaders and economic entities.

The only way to prevent another wave of deterioration in US-China relations is for Biden or Xi to take the first concrete step in signaling their willingness to cooperate, and then strictly adhere to the rule of reciprocity thereafter. The costs of the first action would likely be modest, but the potential long-term payoffs could be disproportionate.

While the two countries would remain strategic competitors, their rivalry would be based on more stable expectations and mutually accepted rules. Cooperation in areas of common interest, in particular climate change, would be possible. More importantly, the de-escalation of tensions would reduce the risk of a catastrophic military conflict.

If the US and Chinese leaders find Axelrods’ insight compelling enough to translate into real policy, their next challenge is to determine what their respective first steps should be, given the uncertainty over how other parties will respond. .

Since the long-rooted Xi seems to have more leeway than Biden, he’s in a better position to take the initiative. Plus, it has a rich menu of options to show goodwill and possibly elicit a positive response from the United States without risking too much political capital.

For example, China should immediately allow the return of American journalists it expelled last year in response to U.S. restrictions on journalists working for state-run Chinese media in the United States. Another option would be to dismiss the charges against the 53 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong arrested early last month.

Releasing a significant number of Uyghurs arbitrarily detained for reasons of poor health or, to use China’s official justification for detaining them, the completion of vocational training would mean X pragmatism to address arguably the most important bilateral issue. difficult.

Likewise, the suspension of provocative incursions by Chinese fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone would help the parties mitigate the risk of accidental conflict and defuse tensions with the United States.

It’s unclear whether Biden would respond positively to any of these gestures, but Xi should try. China has little to lose, and potentially a lot to gain.

Pei Minxin is Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College and Senior Non-Resident Researcher at the German Marshall Fund in the United States.

Copyright: Project Syndicate