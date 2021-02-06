PM Modi should make phone call to resolve deadlock: MNS chief

Amid speculation that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray is closing in on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray attacked the BJP on Saturday over the continued farmers’ protest. He said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi should make a phone call to resolve the farmers’ unrest. He also indirectly criticized Prime Minister Modi by saying that if the Center did not want non-Indians to speak out on India’s issues, then he should not have campaigned for the former President of the United States. United Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the MNS chief spoke on a variety of issues, including the fact that Maharashtra’s governments are starting to relieve consumers of inflated bills. He also targeted the BJP and Shiv Sena for playing politics by renaming Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar. He asked why the BJP had not renamed the city while it was in power in the Center and in Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019.

In a bid to revive his party’s political future, the MNS adopted the hard-line Hindutva stand, the space that has become vacant as the Sena no longer advocates strict Hindutva lines after forming an alliance. with Congress and the NCP. Thackeray said he would visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya soon. The date, however, is not decided, he said.

Political observers have said Thackeray closing in on the BJP could be the first signs of an alliance for civic elections in Mumbai. The BJP would need the MNS to cut the Sena’s Marathi votes.

Thackeray said if Union ministers are unable to break the deadlock in talks with farmers, Prime Minister Modi should step in to resolve it. He did, however, support the Centers Act and said there might be some loopholes that need to be addressed.

He said the problem was going on for too long. I have not seen such security on the border of China or Pakistan. Such an arrangement was not necessary for the farmers, he said. Referring to the statement by PM Modis at a multi-stakeholder meeting where he said he was a phone call away, Thackeray added, I think if the PM said he was a phone call away, he should pick up the phone and end it. If his Minister of Agriculture or any other minister fails to find a solution in the talks, then the Prime Minister should pay attention to this issue.

The MNS chief further attacked Prime Minister Modi and said there was no need for the Center to issue clarifications after pop singer Rihanna tweeted about the farmers’ agitation. They say foreigners should not get involved in the affairs of the country. Then, according to this same logic, it was not necessary to hold rallies saying abki bar, Trump Sarkar; that was the internal question of this country, he said in an indirect reference to PM Modis Howdy Modi’s event in Houston.

Meanwhile, reproving the Maharashtra government for not providing relief to electricity consumers, Thackeray alleged that the U-turn occurred after a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Adani. He alleged that there would have been give and take between the power companies and the government.

First, the minister said he would give consumers relief. The governor asked me to meet with Sharad Pawar. After meeting him, he asked me to give letters on behalf of power companies like Adani, MSEB etc. Then after five to six days, I learned that Adani had met Pawar at his home. I don’t know what they discussed, but after the meeting the government said no relief would be given to consumers, Thackeray said.

The MNS chief further criticized former allies of BJP and Sena over the issue of Aurangabad’s name change. He said it was just politics before the civic elections in the city. Why was the name not changed when the BJP and Sena were in power? Why are you politicizing it now? The BJP and Sena must respond to this, he said.