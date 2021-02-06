The more Trump moved his base, the more he scared everyone





On the eve of election day in 2016, Donald Trump made a typically bragging statement about his base of support.

Trump credited himself with building “the greatest movement, politically speaking, in the history of this country.”

The next day, the American electorate apparently proved their point. Voters defied the polls and sent Trump, a willfully rude New York tycoon with no government experience, to the White House.

The funny thing about Trump’s 2016 triumph, however, is that it lacked any of the hallmarks of a motion election.

All appearances aside, Trump didn’t win by building a huge popular following.

In fact, he got less than 26 percent of all eligible voters, a lower percentage than the previous two Republican presidential candidates, John McCain and Mitt Romney, who both lost decisively.

Trump did not benefit from an excited electorate, but from a depressed electorate.

Even though his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, received nearly three million more popular votes than him, enough mainstream Democratic voters were put off by the options given to them to stay at home. This lack of enthusiasm allowed Trump to win by default in the critical states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump’s movement was mostly built after he became president, when millions of people who reluctantly voted for him in 2016 became deeply committed supporters.

I can’t count the number of conversations I’ve had over the past two years with Trump loyalists who voted for him in 2016 either because they hated Clinton or because they thought they would launch the dice with a non-political. It wasn’t until after the election that many of those voters came to believe in Trump as a great leader.

However, as his supporters escalated, Trump’s electoral fortunes dwindled.

Over the past four years, his party has lost its majority in the US House and US Senate, and Trump has only become the third president-elect in the past 85 years to be removed from office.

The ironic twists and turns of Trump’s fortune are dissected in a 27-page 2020 post-mortem campaign, written by Trump’s chief pollster Tony Fabrizio, and published last week by Politico.

The postmortem attempts to explain how Trump managed the remarkable feat of generating nearly 12 million more votes than in 2016, while losing five key states he won in that first election.

Fabrizio’s report is based on an output analysis of polls of voter behavior in 10 swing states (including Texas) that Trump transported in 2016. In 2020, Trump held five of those states. The other five (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) went to Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

One of the most revealing elements of the report concerns self-identified independent voters.

In the five decision-making states that moved from Trump to Biden, independents made up 28% of voters.

In 2016, Trump won the independent vote in those states by 10 percentage points. In 2020, he lost the independents by nine percentage points. Considering tight margins in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, that 19 point swing essentially decided the election.

Trump’s loss of support was mostly white males and was largely concentrated among the younger and older segments of the electorate.

Trump’s enthusiastic rally crowds have likely convinced him that his minimization of the COVID-19 pandemic – and his rush to completely reopen the economy – put him in tune with the mood of the country.

In fact, however, Fabrizio’s report indicates that a strong plurality of voters in the 10 pivotal states viewed the coronavirus as the country’s most significant problem.

More than 70% of voters in those states approved of the professional performance of Dr.Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading epidemiologist, and a frequent target of abuse among Trump’s staunchest supporters.

More than 75% of voters in those 10 states supported a public mask mandate, a political prescription that Trump has generally treated with derision. Among the pivotal state voters who saw the pandemic as the most important issue, Biden beat Trump by 45 percentage points.

Trump’s relentless disregard for the truth has also done him a disservice in times of national crisis. Only 41% of voters in the five swing states who switched from red to blue saw Trump as trustworthy.

Fabrizio’s report tells the story of a president whose cult of personality could not help him overcome the fundamental laws of political gravity. The more he stirred his base with red meat, the more he convinced his followers that the election was a crusade with quasi-religious implications, the more he frightened everyone.

As its base grew larger and more intense, its opposition increased. For Trump, an enthusiastic electorate meant defeat. It turns out that apathy was his best friend.

